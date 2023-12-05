Packers Rookie Ladder After Massive Win Over Chiefs
The Green Bay Packers’ 2023 NFL Draft class is turning out to be a good one. There is plenty of development left, but we’re already seeing it pay off in a big way.
This Packers Rookie Ladder looks at how they’re playing this season and isn’t a projection of the future. That’s why you see first-round pick Lukas Van Ness so low on the list. He has a ton of raw talent and ability, but is struggling during his first season. Meanwhile, guys like Karl Brooks and Colby Wooden, whose ceilings might be fringe rotational players, aren’t far behind him.
Without further ado, let’s dive into this week’s rankings.
The Green Bay Packers rookie class had another big showing in the massive win over the Kansas City Chiefs at Lambeau Field.
- Jayden Reed (Round 2, Pick Pick 50)
- Luke Musgrave (Round 2, Pick 42)
- Dontayvion Wicks (Round 5, Pick 159)
- Carrington Valentine (Round 6, Pick 232)
- Tucker Kraft (Round 3, Pick 78)
- Lukas Van Ness (Round 1, Pick 13)
- Karl Brooks (Round 6, Pick 179)
- Colby Wooden (Round 4, Pick 116)
- Daniel Whelan (Undrafted Free Agent)
- Anders Carlson (Round 6, Pick 207)
- Malik Heath (Undrafted Free Agent)
- Ben Sims (Undrafted)
- Anthony Johnson Jr (Round 6, Pick 242)
- Brenton Cox Jr (Undrafted Free Agent)
- Emanuel Wilson (Undrafted Free Agent)
- Sean Clifford (Round 5, Pick 149)
Carrington Valentine: We don’t talk much about Valentine, which is probably a good thing for a rookie cornerback who has been thrust into a full-time role. Between him and Corey Ballentine, he’s clearly the better corner at this point. Even when Jaire Alexander and Eric Stokes return, he should continue to get playing time based on what we’ve seen so far.
Tucker Kraft: Musgrave’s spot near the top is cemented based on his play when he was healthy. However, Green Bay might’ve nailed the position twice in this year’s draft. Kraft is thriving with more playing time, racking up three receptions for 37 yards on six targets against the Chiefs. His blocking is also coming along, an important component in the Packers’ offense.
Anders Carlson: Carlson bounced back from a couple of rough outings to nail both field goals and all three extra points. His 48-yarder with 1:09 remaining made it an eight-point game. He now ranks 22nd in field goal percentage at 81 percent and second-to-last in extra point percentage.
Malik Health: Health had a rough drop that would’ve given Green Bay a first down, but rebounded nicely with a catch later in the game and a slick move to create YAC. He continues to be active on gameday and gets involved in the passing game.