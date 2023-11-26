Packers Rookie Ladder After Thanksgiving Day Win Over Lions
The Green Bay Packers rely heavily on their 2023 rookie class–perhaps more than anyone else–and that dependency is beginning to pay off. In some way, shape, or form, the rookies are coming to play each and every week.
The Packers have won back-to-back games and three of their last four thanks, partly, to the young guys improving weekly. That’s precisely what the front office wanted to see this season as they evaluate who will be a part of their long-term rebuild and who they can move on from.
Several players are putting their stamp on the team just eleven games into their NFL career. Let’s update the Packers’ rookie ladder after re-establishing the rankings last week.
- Jayden Reed (Round 2, Pick Pick 50)
- Luke Musgrave (Round 2, Pick 42)
- Dontayvion Wicks (Round 5, Pick 159)
- Carrington Valentine (Round 6, Pick 232)
- Lukas Van Ness (Round 1, Pick 13)
- Tucker Kraft (Round 3, Pick 78)
- Karl Brooks (Round 6, Pick 179)
- Colby Wooden (Round 4, Pick 116)
- Daniel Whelan (Undrafted Free Agent)
- Anthony Johnson Jr (Round 6, Pick 242)
- Malik Heath (Undrafted Free Agent)
- Anders Carlson (Round 6, Pick 207)
- Ben Sims (Undrafted)
- Brenton Cox Jr (Undrafted Free Agent)
- Emanuel Wilson (Undrafted Free Agent)
- Sean Clifford (Round 5, Pick 149)
Lukas Van Ness: Van Ness hasn’t produced like many hoped when he was selected with the 13th overall pick in this year’s draft. He’s only accrued nine total pressures, and five of them game in Week 1. However, he had a solid performance against the Lions, totaling two pressures and holding his own in run defense. His tackling was also solid, which could be his calling card for getting on the field early in his career. If he can continue to set the edge on rushing plays, he’ll play a valuable role for the Packers.
Tucker Kraft: Luke Musgrave was added to the injured reserve last week, meaning he’ll miss at least three more games. That means Tucker Kraft, who has started his NFL career slowly, is next in line as the starter. I know you’ve heard this a million times, but it can be a tough transition for tight ends in the NFL.
In his second start, he hauled in both of his targets for 15 yards and a touchdown. More important (to Matt LaFleur, at least) was his blocking. He was solid in protection and held his own on the ground. That will go a long way in determining his role when Kraft returns.
Malik Heath: Heath has been gaining steam the last two weeks. One game after he caught his first NFL reception, he tallied four receptions for 46 yards on four targets against Detroit. He lacks elite athleticism, but understands how to run routes and create separation. He’s this week’s biggest riser in the Packers’ rookie ladder.