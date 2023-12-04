Pack is Back: Jordan Love Outduels Patrick Mahomes as Packers Beat Chiefs
Enter sunglasses emoji here because the Green Bay Packers‘ future is bright, as Jordan Love led the team to a huge victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football.
It’s been a roller coaster for Green Bay, who went over a month without winning a game earlier in the season as their offense spluttered. However, that’s a distant memory at this point. The Packers won their third straight game and four of their last five when they held on to beat Kansas City 27-19 at Lambeau Field.
The best part about their winning streak is their young core’s progress. Surrounded by rookie and second-year wide receivers and tight ends, many critics called the Packers’ front office into question for setting Jordan Love up to fail in his first year as a starting quarterback. It may have been a bumpy ride, to begin with, but Love and the offense are smoothing things out.
Love is in complete control of the offense. He’s making checks at the line of scrimmage, getting his team into the right plays, and diagnosing the defense at a high level. We already knew he had the arm talent, but now he’s showing he can handle the mental side of it as well.
With the reigning MVP running the Chiefs’ offense, Love took it upon himself to ensure the Packers had a chance to win. He not only did that, but he outplayed Mahomes all night. Mahomes finished 21-33 (63.6 percent) for 210 yards, one touchdown, one interception, a 53.7 QBR and a 79.1 rating.
Meanwhile, Love went 25-36 (69.4 percent) for 267 yards, three touchdowns, no interceptions, a 90.3 QBR and a 118.6 rating. Complete control.
One of the most impressive feats of Love was the way he spread the ball around the field. He found nine different receivers, as Green Bay’s weapons consistently made themselves available for their quarterback. This was without their starting running back and tight end, too.
Love’s play over the last month has completely changed the Packers’ season. He’s had his best game of his career for at least three straight weeks and continues to improve. It’s way too early to say he’s on the same path as Aaron Rodgers and Brett Favre, but we can’t say he’s not.
The Packers will settle for the seventh and final spot in the playoff picture for now. That’s not bad for the NFL’s youngest team and a franchise in the midst of a rebuild.