Bye Week Blues: 5 Burning Questions for Packers Heading Into Bye Week
Can Jordan Love Right the Ship?
The biggest question the Packers must answer by the end of the season revolves around Love. Is he or isn’t he the franchise quarterback? It’s essential they get a definitive answer by Week 18.
It’s too early to tell through five games, but as of now, the proof isn’t in the pudding. He’s shown flashes, but they’ve been far and few in between, and he seems to be trending in the wrong direction. Of course, his offensive line hasn’t helped the last two weeks, making his job even more difficult.
The best quarterbacks adapt their games as the defenses are adapting to them. The NFL now has five games on film about Love and are starting to make changes. Love needs to right the ship, cut down on turnovers, and improve his overall accuracy as the season progresses.