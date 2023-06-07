Packers needing JJ Enagbare to ‘make a big jump’ in Year 2
By Paul Bretl
Many fifth-round rookies may not see much playing time during their first season. But for Green Bay Packers now second-year player JJ Enagbare, following an injury to Rashan Gary, he became a regular member of the edge rusher rotation last season.
From Week 10 and on, Enagbare was on the field for nearly 40 snaps per game. Over the course of the season, he recorded 25 pressures and three sacks, including three games in those final eight where he recorded at least three pressures. Among 18 rookie edge rushers, who played at least 20% of their team’s pass rush snaps, Enagbare finished third in PFF’s pass rush win rate metric, behind only Cameron Thomas and Aidan Hutchinson.
However, as is the case with any rookie, there are areas that need improvement. Oftentimes the biggest developmental leap that a player makes in their career comes between years one and two, in large part because of the added comfortability with the playbook and their role, something that the Packers will need from Enagbare this season.
"“His knowledge of the game is a whole lot better,” said Preston Smith following Tuesday’s OTA practice. “He knows what he’s doing. Coming in as a rookie, a lot of those guys are nervous, including myself as a rookie, to make sure I wasn’t making those mistakes and that I find a role, something I was good at. I think this year he’s been working hard in the offseason, he’s been training hard, and he’s been doing really well. Just coming into that next year, he has to make a big jump and find a role. Find something to be great at, and find some moves that work for him on the field. He’s got to play with a lot more violence, he’s just got to continue to be consistent and work hard like he’s been doing.”"
During the three OTA practices that were open to the media, Enagbare has either been working with the ones, starting alongside Smith while Gary is still rehabbing, or taking snaps with the twos, next to either Justin Hollins or Lukas Van Ness. In the most recent open practice on Tuesday, Enagbare did well setting the edge against the run, forcing the ball carrier back inside–a good sign for him as, like with many young defenders, this was an area he struggled with as a rookie. He also made his way into the backfield rushing the passer as well.
Of course, rushing the quarterback is the name of the game, but performing well against the run is a quick way for Enagbare to earn an even larger role this season. The Packers are not lacking pass rush options up front, but when it comes to what their edge rusher and interior defensive line rotations will look like on early downs and obvious running situations, that remains to be seen.
While getting after the quarterback is what catches the attention of many, being better against the run is how this defensive unit as a whole is going to improve in 2023. When limiting the run game, the entire defense benefits by putting the opposing offense in predictable third and long situations where everyone can play more aggressively and the front can pin their ears back. Conversely, when an offense is in second and third and short situations – something Green Bay often faced last season – they have the entire playbook at their disposal, and the defense’s job becomes much more difficult.
If Gary begins the season on the PUP list, still working his way back from injury, it is possible that Enagbare is starting alongside Smith come Week 1. My guess is that, at least early on, Van Ness is used primarily on passing downs, with the Packers wanting him to be comfortable in that role before adding more to his plate, while Hollins sees 20 to 25 snaps per game in a rotational role against either the run or pass.
Overall, this is a position group that struggled to generate pressure on the quarterback regularly without Gary, ranking 23rd in total pressures last season, and a unit that didn’t always hold up all that well against the run–an area where improvement is a must for this Green Bay defense. A step forward in Year 2 from Enagabre can help this Packers’ defense in both facets.
"“The biggest thing he learned, is to learn from others,” said pass rush coordinator Jason Rebrovich about Enagbare. “A lot of these guys, they’re the man on campus, they were the man at college, they were five star recruits. No one coached them as hard as you’re going to get coached in the NFL. So not only are you going to get coached by your positional coach, but you’re going to get coached by the other guys in your room. Whatever that young man does is going to effect the others in that room because they’re all clumped together. So when you don’t go out there and perform that, you have to learn as a young man and a young rookie that my best asset is with the other guy in that locker room. And if I can take the time to build that rust and win that guy who is next to me, that guy in turn is going to have that trust in you, and work in unison on how to attack protections, quarterback, offensive line, whatever that may be.”"