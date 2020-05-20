Green Bay Packers: Scouting Report on UDFA QB Jalen Morton
By Paul Bretl
Here is what one draft analyst had to say about Green Bay Packers undrafted free agent quarterback, Jalen Morton of Prarie View A&M.
As I’ve said before in various articles, half the battle for any undrafted free agent when it comes to making the final roster is that they have to be at a position of need. Well, when it comes to the quarterback position and the Green Bay Packers, especially after this offseason it’s not an area they are lacking talent in by any means.
We know that Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Love will be the No. 1 and No. 2 quarterback options in 2020, which means that Tim Boyle will likely be playing elsewhere this season. While I do see the value in keeping Boyle as a third quarterback in a mentorship role with Love as teams often did back in the day, last year the Packers would keep only two quarterbacks on the active roster, and ultimately, that additional roster spot will be put to better use at a different position.
So having said all of that, when it comes to undrafted free agent quarterback Jalen Morton out of Prarie View A&M, no he isn’t going to make the 53-man roster. However, with a good performance this summer, ending up on the practice squad is very much in play for him.
At Prarie View A&M, Morton would appear in 26 games over his career including 10 starts last season. He would finish his career with a completion percentage of only 50 percent for 3,211 yards along with 26 touchdowns to 18 interceptions.
Morton was also oftentimes asked to make plays on the ground as well. He would rush for over 1,000 career yards with 763 of those yards coming in 2019 and he would total 13 touchdowns over his four college seasons.
Morton’s passing stats are far from eye-popping and as is the case with any UDFA, his game needs refinement. However, he possesses the traits that the Green Bay Packers look for in their quarterbacks. At 6’4″ – 226 pounds, he has good size, he’s athletic, and perhaps most importantly, Morton has a big NFL-caliber arm.
For a closer look at Morton’s game and what he brings to this Packers team, Lance Zierlein of NFL.com had this to say in his final scouting report prior to the draft:
"“While the stats might say he is a dual-threat quarterback, that could have been more a function of his team’s offense than his particular set of skills. Morton has the size and arm talent of a pocket quarterback with above-average athletic ability.He has the potential to make pro throws, but getting through his progressions and playing with proper eye discipline are not his strong suits currently. He has developmental tools and traits but must elevate his post-snap fundamentals in order to have a shot at competing at the NFL level.”"
As Zierlein points out, two major areas that must improve for Morton are going through his progressions and he must become more accurate as well. But as he also mentions, the tools and traits are certainly there.
Ultimately if Morton can take steps forward this summer and show that he can make many NFL throws with that big arm of his, that untapped potential that he possesses may be enough for the Packers to keep him stashed on the practice squad this season.