Zach Tom Sounds Ready to Rejoin Packers After Friday's Practice

The Green Bay Packers will host the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday afternoon, and it’s sounding like they will also welcome starting right tackle Zach Tom back to the starting lineup.

Tom has been injured since Week 1 when his attempt to avoid a collision with quarterback Jordan Love on an interception return resulted in an oblique injury. While he returned in Week 3, he left the loss to the Cleveland Browns after just one play and missed the Week 4 tie with the Dallas Cowboys.

The bye week has helped several Packers return to health, and Tom has been no exception. Although he was listed as questionable on Friday’s injury report, he told ESPN’s Rob Demovsky that he was able to exert himself in practice this week and feels confident about “being able to go the distance” if he returns against the Bengals.

“Having the confidence that your body is going to hold up is obviously huge,” Tom said.

Zach Tom’s Return Could Stabilize Packers’ Struggling Offensive Line

Tom’s confidence in his oblique is much different than the last time he tried to return. In the week leading up to the Browns game, Tom admitted that he had trouble running without pain, and it was likely the precursor to his leaving the game immediately. That event should also give fans confidence that Tom is ready to return, as head coach Matt LaFleur stated the Packers “can’t allow that to happen” in reference to Tom's quick departure.

Still, there are some reasons for concern. While Tom was able to practice in a limited capacity all week, he never logged a full practice. He also had a back injury added to Friday’s injury report, giving the Packers another thing to examine before letting him play.

But if Tom returns, he’ll give the Packers a big lift. According to Pro Football Focus, Tom’s grade has increased in each of his three seasons from 68.3 in 2022 to 85.8 last year. The 26-year-old is also one of the best pass protectors in the NFL, allowing 28 quarterback pressures and four sacks on 561 pass-blocking snaps last season.

Green Bay’s offensive line has also been decimated by injuries and ineffectiveness. Aaron Banks has been sidelined with a groin injury and is also listed as questionable for Sunday’s game, while Elgton Jenkins is still trying to adapt after moving to center this past offseason.

With PFF ranking the Packers 18th in their weekly offensive line rankings, Tom’s presence could help a group that ranks 31st in pass-blocking efficiency this season. The Packers will want him to prove that he can last the entire game, and Tom’s comments make it sound like he's ready for the task.

