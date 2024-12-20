Wisconsin Football Transfer Tracker: Who's Coming and Who's Going?
The new College Football continues to create more movement than ever before via the transfer portal. And the Wisconsin Football team is finding out the hard way.
The Badgers have been hit hard by the transfer portal.. They've already lost double-digit scholarship players, including most of their 2023 recruiting class (Luke Fickell's first as the Badgers' head coach).
The portal opened on December 9th and will close on December 28th. That gives players a window of opportunity to explore new schools and new opportunities. In order to keep a better handle on who is coming and who is going to Wisconsin, here's an updated transfer portal tracker as of Friday, December 20th.
Wisconsin Football Losses (Players Who Have Transferred Out)
Xavier Lucas, True Freshman, Cornerback
Anelu Lafaele, Freshman, Linebacker
Riley Nowakowski, Redshirt Senior, Tight End (Committed to Indiana)
Leon Lowery, Redshirt Junior, Linebacker (Committed to Illinois)
Will Pauling, Redshirt Junior, Wide Receiver
Jonas Duclona, Sophomore, Cornerback (Committed to South Florida)
Max Lofy, Redshirt Senior, Cornerback
Amare Snowden, Reshirt Freshman, Cornerback (Committed to Toledo)
Braedyn Locke, Junior, Quarterback
James Durand, Redshirt Freshman, Offensive Lineman
Kamo'i Latu, Senior, Safety
Cole LaCrue, Redshirt Freshman, Quarterback
Tyler Van Dyke, Senior, Quarterback
James Thompson Jr., Redshirt Senior, Defensive Lineman
Nate Van Zelst, Junior, Kicker
C.J. Williams, Junior, Wide Receiver
Hank Weber, Freshman, Defensive Lineman (Committed to Samford)
Manny Mullens, Junior, Offensive Lineman
Nate White, Freshman, Wide Receiver
Braedyn Moore, Freshman, Safety (Committed to Toledo)
Jace Arnold, Freshman, Cornerback
Curt Neal, Sophomore, Defensive Lineman
Justin Taylor, Freshman, Safety (Committed to Wyoming)
Wisconsin Football Gains (Players Who Have Transferred In)
Jayden Ballard, Senior, Wide Receiver (From Ohio State)
Antarron Turner, Redshirt Sophomore, Linebacker (From Western Carolina)
Billy Edwards Jr., Redshirt Junior, Quarterback (From Maryland)
Danny O'Neil, True Freshman, Quarterback (From San Diego State)
Parker Peterson, Redshirt Junior, Defensive Lineman (From Tulane)
Tanner Koziol, Redshirt Junior, Tight End (From Ball State)
Mason Reiger, Senior, Defensive Lineman (From Louisville)
Corey Walker, Junior, Defensive Lineman (From Western Michigan)
Charles Perkins, Sophomore, Defensive Lineman (From U-T Martin)
Matthew Traynor, Freshman, Safety, (From Richmond)
Eli Stein, Junior, Long Snapper (From Arkansas)
Matt Jung, Sophomore, Safety (From Bethen)
Mark Hamper, Freshman, Wide Receiver (From Idaho)
