Wisconsin enlists ace committee to support search for its next Athletic Director

The University of Wisconsin-Madison's search for its next athletics director is officially underway following Chris McIntosh's resignation earlier this year. After five years in the role, he has moved on to become the Deputy Commissioner for Strategy at the Big Ten Conference, leaving big shoes to fill at one of the nation's most highly-regarded athletic programs.

"Wisconsin Athletics plays a vital role in the life of our campus and our community; its success matters," Interim Chancellor Eric Wilcots said in an official announcement. "We will be thoughtful, deliberate, and open-minded as we embark on this search to identify an individual who shares our values and vision and who will move our athletics program forward."

UW-Wisconsin Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin asked Wilcots to make the decision as she prepared to transition out of her role and into a new one at Columbia University, leaving the interim leader to assemble a team of incredible athletic minds to help oversee the process. A nine-person committee, headed by Chair Lauren Bishop, will shape the future of Wisconsin athletics in this process.

"It is vitally important we hear from a variety of voices on the qualities we should be seeking in a new director," Bishop explained. "To achieve that goal, the committee will spend the next several weeks seeking feedback from student-athletes, athletic department coaches and staff, alumni, and other stakeholders."

Wisconsin pays respect to its rich athletics culture by bringing back legends to head its search committee.

The committee is headlined by big names representing different sports and perspectives, including Indianapolis Colts General Manager, Chris Ballard, former NBA All-Star and Dallas Mavericks executive, Michael Finley, and New Jersey Devils Player Development Director, Meghan Duggan. Other committee members include Rob Cramer, Elzie Higginbottom, Marija Pientka, Michael Shannon and William Smith.

Every member of the committee but Shannon and Bishop herself represents a different sport at Wisconsin, from the headliners in football and basketball, to track and field, tennis, soccer, and more. It's essential to have different perspectives contributing to the search, as each of these sports brings its own value, merit and history to the UW-Madison community.

It's easy to overlook the wider range of responsibilities that fall under an Athletics Director's responsibilities. Most people either look at football or basketball as the money-makers, squeezing out different sports in order to drive revenue.

That's not what college athletics are really about anyway; nor is it in the spirit of Wisconsin's rich athletics history. The next leader of this program needs to have the best interests of all student-athletes in mind — not just those who bring in the big bucks.

This is a great sign of things to come, with each committee member focusing on different issues impacting rising athletes in the modern college sports landscape. As transfer portals, NIL and modern advancements in both sports analytics and medicine change the game around us, Wisconsin needs someone who's willing to embrace the change while upholding the values that've made Madison special for decades.

The search is officially on, with Wisconsin officials believing they'll have a new leader in the athletics department by the start of the summer. They have no choice but to get this one right.

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