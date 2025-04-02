Way Too Early Look at Packers' 2026 Free Agents

6,7,8. Sean Rhyan, Zach Tom, and Rasheed Walker

If the Packers think their decisions at wide receiver are tough, the offensive line situation is shaping up to be an even bigger puzzle.

Zach Tom had a breakout 2024 campaign, earning Pro Football Focus' sixth-highest grade among 81 eligible offensive tackles. He looks like an ascending player and a rock-solid anchor on Green Bay’s offensive line. A hefty contract extension seems inevitable, and he’s earned every penny.

That likely spells the end for Sean Rhyan and Rasheed Walker in Green Bay, continuing the Packers' trend of letting homegrown linemen walk, just as they did with Jon Runyan Jr. in 2023 and Josh Myers this offseason.

The Packers have been planning for this. They drafted Jordan Morgan in the first round last year, along with Jacob Monk and Travis Glover on Day 3. Another offensive lineman could easily be added early in this year’s draft. Green Bay has long been a factory for developing quality linemen, and this transition is just another part of the assembly line.

9. Malik Willis

The Packers didn’t know what they were getting when they traded a seventh-round pick for Malik Willis before the 2024 season. But it’s safe to say he’s been worth far more than the price of admission.

Willis stepped up in crucial moments, helping Green Bay stay afloat when Jordan Love was sidelined with an injury. He showed flashes of why he was once considered a high-upside prospect, making plays with both his arm and legs.

However, his time in Green Bay is likely on borrowed time. He’s under contract for 2025 but will hit unrestricted free agency next year. If he keeps trending upward, he’ll be looking for a starting job—something the Packers hopefully won’t be able to offer him.

Depending on the deal he signs, Green Bay could end up with a compensatory pick in the 2027 NFL Draft, turning their small investment into long-term value.

