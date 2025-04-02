Way Too Early Look at Packers' 2026 Free Agents

3,4. Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs

The Packers have some tough choices looming at wide receiver. Not only are Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs set to hit unrestricted free agency in 2026, but Jayden Reed and Dontayvion Wicks will follow in 2027. It’s a crowded room now, but soon, Green Bay will have to decide who stays and who gets left at the station.

Complicating matters, none of the Packers’ top four receivers took the leap the team hoped for last season. That makes evaluating their futures even trickier, as Green Bay might not have enough information to make a confident decision.

Watson’s situation is especially murky. He tore his ACL in the season finale and is expected to miss about half of 2025 while recovering. For a player whose game is built on speed and explosiveness, his career trajectory could depend on whether he regains his full athleticism.

Doubs’ durability is also a concern. He suffered multiple concussions last season, something that will need to be closely monitored moving forward. While he’s probably the safest receiver in Green Bay’s core, his ceiling isn’t as high as some of his teammates. The Packers will have to decide who to invest in and who to let walk.

5. Kingsley Enagbare

Kingsley Enagbare’s future in Green Bay may be an easier call.

A pleasant surprise after being drafted in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, Enagbare has developed into a reliable rotational player and solid depth piece at defensive end. But when it comes time to pay up, Green Bay might not see him as worth a second contract.

The Packers can likely find a younger, cheaper replacement in the draft over the next year or two. That could leave Enagbare to chase a well-earned raise elsewhere—something that might be best for both sides.