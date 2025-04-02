Way Too Early Look at Packers' 2026 Free Agents

The Green Bay Packers had a relatively quiet 2025 free agency. They didn’t have many key players hitting the market and weren’t big spenders on outside talent. However, 2026 is shaping up to be the complete opposite.

It’s still early—extensions could be worked out, and team options could be exercised—but as things stand, Green Bay is projected to have a staggering 23 players hit unrestricted or restricted free agency next offseason. There are a lot of difficult decisions that lie ahead for head coach Matt LaFleur and general manager Brian Gutenkunst.

Let’s take a way-too-early look at who could be searching for a new contract or team in 2026.

1,2. Quay Walker and Devonte Wyatt

Both players were first-round picks in 2022, and the Packers hold fifth-year options on them for 2026. The deadline to decide on those options is May 1.

Walker is an athletic marvel, but his play recognition leaves much to be desired. Too often, he bites on misdirection or fills the wrong gap, taking himself out of plays before they even unfold. His talent is undeniable, but his inconsistency has made him a frustrating player to evaluate.

Wyatt, on the other hand, was hitting his stride in the middle of last season before an untimely injury took him off the field. When he’s on, he’s a disruptive force in the trenches. When he’s not, he disappears like a magician’s assistant.

Given the price tags attached to fifth-year options, it wouldn’t be shocking if the Packers declined both and left the door open for extensions at a more team-friendly rate. Especially since they both play non-premium positions.