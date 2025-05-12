Veteran Pass-Rusher is Waiting for Packers to Save Him from Free Agency

It isn't a secret that the biggest remaining concern for the Green Bay Packers is the pass rush. In the 2024 season, none of the team's current options performed at a level that left reason to believe the team has a franchise option. Still, there is young talent the team can feel encouraged by if they are able to make at least one more notable addition.

Assuming Trey Hendrickson remains with the Bengals, the best move the Packers can make is signing veteran pass rusher Matthew Judon. The former Patriot and Falcon is coming off a frustrating 2024 season, leaving the signing as a potential bargain. It was only two seasons ago that Judon was considered a building block of the New England pass rush.

Green Bay Should Save Veteran Pass Rusher Matthew Judon from Endless Free Agency Search

The veteran pass rusher had 15.5 sacks in the 2022 season and totaled 12.5 the year before. Injuries plagued the 2023 season and limited the veteran's snaps. Still, the production remained on pace for double-digit sacks if Judon was able to stay healthy. Last season, Judon was dealt to the Atlanta Falcons and had the worst season of his career.

Judon taking a huge step back with a franchise that is incapable of putting together a solid pass rush doesn't come as a surprise. Whether it was a scheme that had Judon dropping back in coverage or putting Lorenzo Carter consistently on the field, Judon's time in Atlanta shouldn't be judged harshly due to playing with an organization that cannot get out of its own way.

Signing Judon is exactly the type of savvy move that would give Green Bay's defense a chance to take a meaningful step forward. While all of the attention is understandably on Jordan Love and what the quarterback needs to do to take that next step, the team's biggest concern remains putting together a consistent pass rush.

Signing Matthew Judon not only gives you the chance to fix this, but it is a bargain move with incredible upside. For Judon, it is a chance to play with a true NFC contender and attempt to put up numbers, allowing the veteran to cash in during free agency the following season. No question, it is a move the Packers must explore.

