Upcoming Packers-Broncos Matchup Just Got More Interesting in Week 9

The Denver Broncos made quite the signing on Wednesday, adding 41-year-old Marcedes Lewis to their practice squad. Denver acted somewhat out of desperation, having lost Lucas Krull to a broken foot and Nate Adkins to a knee injury in a 44-24 win over the Dallas Cowboys.

As many have pointed out, Lewis would be the lone member of the 2006 draft class active in the NFL. A.J. Hawk, Jay Cutler, Santonio Holmes, No. 1 overall pick Mario Williams, Devin Hester, DeMeco Ryans, and Greg Jennings were also part of that draft class.

If Lewis sticks with the team into December, he'll get a chance to play two of his former teams: the Green Bay Packers on Dec. 14 and the Jacksonville Jaguars a week later on Dec. 21. Both games are at Empower Field at Mile High.

There will be no love lost when the Packers head to Denver after last August's joint practice between the two teams.

Marcedes Lewis's Career: From Jags to Packers to Bears to Broncos

Lewis was a long-time Jag who reached the AFC Championship Game during his final season in Jacksonville. He went to Green Bay in 2018 and saw his role change massively. No longer was Lewis a starter or a 300-yard receiver at tight end. With that said, things did get better after Matt LaFleur became the head coach in 2019. And overall, he had 57 catches and six touchdowns while focusing more on blocking.

Lewis's role shrank even further after leaving the Packers. During his two-year stint with the Chicago Bears, he was a complete non-factor. Justin Fields, Tyson Bagent, and a rookie-year Caleb Williams being his quarterbacks likely had something to do with that.

It's unclear if Lewis will be on the roster by December. But if he is, the veteran has one chance for mild revenge against Green Bay and a chance to play the team his career took off with, the Jaguars, over two weeks.

Though the truest form of revenge for Lewis, who isn't seeking it anyway, would be the Bears. Matt Eberflus, Shane Waldron, and Luke Getsy are the ones who owe him an apology, if anyone.

What Went Wrong With Marcedes Lewis in Green Bay?

There is no instance you can pinpoint as the time when things went wrong for Lewis and the Packers. Green Bay's front office focused on a youth movement that Lewis wasn't meant to be part of as a 38-year-old following the 2022 season.

Seeing Lewis line up against Green Bay in December, if he can get off the practice squad, would be a nice bit of nostalgia for Packer fans, though. At the very least, it provided fans with an intriguing talking point to discuss at the water cooler throughout the week.

