Underrated Packer Just Surged in Front of Top Threat to Steal His Job

Green Bay Packers running back Emanuel Wilson is making the most of the opportunity he has been given for the second year in a row.

Entering his third season in the league, the undrafted tailback out of Fort Valley State in the 2023 NFL Draft got some extra playing time in Green Bay's second preseason game on Saturday against the Indianapolis Colts after teammate MarShawn Lloyd suffered a hamstring injury for the second consecutive season.

You guys aren't going to believe this, but MarShawn Lloyd is dealing with another injury (hamstring).



Emanuel Wilson has generally made the most out of his opportunities. Packers sideline loving the finish here. pic.twitter.com/fFgzWQgdJu — Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) August 17, 2025

Emanuel Wilson Impressed in Multiple Areas as He Looks to Move Up the Depth Chart

While Wilson was solid in the run game, he was equally impressive in the passing attack, taking the throw from QB Taylor Elgersma 32 yards down the sideline.

It was all part of an impressive outing from Wilson, who rushed five times for 33 yards in addition to the 32-yard reception. This could be the continuation of a strong 2024 season for Wilson, who appeared in all 17 regular-season games and posted career-highs in rush yards (502) and TDs (four).

He may not be a frequent target in the pass game, but Wilson has already demonstrated what he can do when given the opportunity in the open field. After all, this increased load is nothing new for him, considering Lloyd suffered the same setback during his rookie season.

Lloyd, the third-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft out of South Carolina, only appeared in one game during the 2024 season. He dealt with multiple hamstring injuries, as well as injuries to his hip, ankle, and an emergency appendectomy in November.

Prior to making his preseason debut on Saturday, Lloyd missed the first preseason game against the New York Jets with a groin injury. He was eventually pulled from the Week 2 preseason game after making a 33-yard catch in the second quarter.

He was projected to be the backup to starter Josh Jacobs, but his latest hamstring injury could keep him sidelined for the regular-season opener against the Detroit Lions and possibly longer.

Head coach Matt LaFleur spoke with reporters on Sunday and said, "He's gonna miss time," per Rob Demovsky of ESPN. Lloyd's most recent injury presents the latest opportunity for Wilson on a team that was among the best in the NFL last season running the ball.

According to TeamRankings, the Packers ran for the sixth-most yards per game (144.6 YPG). Although most of that production came from Jacobs, who topped 100 yards on three occasions and rushed for multiple TDs three times, Wilson was someone they turned to last season in relief of him.

With Lloyd banged up once again and uncertain of when he might take to the field, the door is once again open for Wilson to make the most of his opportunity and contribute to what was one of the top rushing attacks in the NFL last season.

