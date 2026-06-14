Tyler Kolek is making Marquette proud by becoming an NBA Champion

Two years ago, guard Tyler Kolek was a star for a Marquette Golden Eagles program that set new milestones for the Shaka Smart era. Taking everything he learned from his years in Milwaukee, Kolek carved out a role for himself with the New York Knicks and has become an NBA Champion in only his second season.

Kolek was drafted 34th overall in the 2024 NBA Draft by the Portland Trail Blazers, but the New York Knicks saw something special in him and traded three future second-round picks to add him to their lineup. The 25-year-old saw relatively consistent playtime in a backup role during the regular season over his first two years in the NBA, but didn't touch the court in the NBA Finals due to poor matchups and the close, back-and-forth nature of these games.

During his time at Marquette, Kolek left quite an impression on his teammates, coaches, and the school's dedicated hoops fanbase. He was the 2023 Big East Player of the Year and a back-to-back consensus All-American who averaged 15.3 points, 7.7 assists, 4.9 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game as a senior.

Appearing in 62 regular-season games in his second year with the Knicks, Kolek averaged 4.4 points and 2.7 assists, shooting 38.6% from behind the 3-point line for a team that needed firepower on the perimeter. All the hard work he's put into his basketball career is paying off early as he becomes an NBA champion.

Tyler Kolek is bringing everything he flashed at Marquette to the NBA.

Although he wasn't an active contributor in the Finals, Kolek appeared in eight Playoff games for New York during their incredible 16-1 run through the postseason gauntlet, including two games in which he knocked down multiple 3-pointers. Kolek took all the harsh lessons he learned during his years at Marquette and applied them to his next steps at the professional level, rising to the occasion when called upon and accepting his role when he wasn't.

His self-awareness after winning the NBA title was also a hilarious touch. Kolek took to an Instagram livestream after the game, jokingly looking directly into the camera and saying, "We got an A on the group project!"

Kolek has a balance of swagger and self-awareness that makes him a nice fit for the Knicks' culture. He's a dedicated player and talented athlete with an in-demand skill set, but he also understands that for the time being, he's going to be confined to a specific role at the highest level. This was a lesson he understood well at Marquette, playing in only a minimal role as a sophomore before assuming a greater responsibility in each of the next two seasons.

As the Knicks look to build on their championship and establish a winning culture for years to come, it's the young players like Kolek who will have to carry that torch, and so far, it seems like the former Marquette star will be up for the challenge.