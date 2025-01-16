Two Packers Trade Targets Emerge from Latest GM Comments
By Jovan Alford
Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst spoke with the media on Thursday after his team’s season ended last week in the wild-card round against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Gutekunst was asked about multiple topics on Thursday, ranging from Jordan Love’s play this season, Jaire Alexander, and the WR position. The wide receiver position will be a huge talking point in Green Bay this offseason as they need a bonafide No. 1 wide receiver.
This season, the Packers’ WR core was banged up with Christian Watson sustaining a torn ACL in Week 18 and Romeo Doubs suffering two concussions, with the most recent one happening last week.
The Packers could address the position in free agency with Tee Higgins, Stefon Diggs, Amari Cooper, and Brandin Cooks becoming free agents in March. But if a big-name wide receiver becomes available, Green Bay could look at the trade market.
Locked on Packers host Peter Bukowski pointed out how Gutekunst said they had DK Metcalf and Deebo Samuel similarly rated to Elgton Jenkins in the draft. Green Bay took Jenkins in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft (No. 44 overall).
Meanwhile, Samuel was selected 36th overall pick by the San Francisco 49ers, and Metcalf was taken with the 64th overall pick by the Seattle Seahawks. Both wide receivers are entering the final year of their deals and could be viewed as possible trade candidates.
It would be shocking to see the Seahawks part ways with Metcalf, who is a solid complement to second-year receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. But the same can’t be said for Samuel, who took a step back this past season. It doesn’t help that San Francisco has Jauan Jennings and Ricky Pearsall, who stepped up.
Between the two wide receivers, Metcalf would be the perfect trade target for Green Bay as he can stretch the field and be the big-body receiver Love needs on the boundary.
More Packers news and analysis: