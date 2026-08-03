The Green Bay Packers are understandably handling tight end Tucker Kraft carefully as training camp has begun. The pass catcher is coming off a torn ACL and missed the second half of the 2025 season when he was on a path that appeared likely to cement him in the conversation as one of the league's top tight ends. The Athletic's Matt Schneidman reported Kraft's comments on his current standing and focus moving forward.

"“I understand other peoples’ worries in that facet. However, I myself, I’m just worried about getting back to who I was pre-injury. Told me my knee looks spectacular, almost like he had never seen rehabilitation like mine.”" Tucker Kraft

Kraft's words are exactly the type of outlook that Green Bay fans should be hoping for at this stage of training camp. The tight end standing out in rehabilitation is especially exciting, as it suggests an early season impact is possible for a team that has lost no shortage of pieces.

Receivers Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks have both settled in with new rosters, leaving a void to be filled by the trio of Christian Watson, Matthew Golden, and Kraft. The tight end has little proven production, providing depth with Luke Musgrave as the expected primary backup moving forward.

Packers Tight End Tucker Kraft Provides Exciting Training Camp Update

Kraft only played eight games in the 2025 season but still managed to produce 489 receiving yards and six touchdowns. The trust with Jordan Love was evident as the quarterback and pass catcher so often were able to save plays that appeared to be destined for failure. It is also extremely noteworthy that Green Bay's second half struggles were when Kraft was out of the lineup.

To hear that his rehab has gone so incredibly well and the focus is already getting back to the player he was previously is encouraging. There is hope that this means Kraft already is gaining trust back in his leg and is simply focused on getting back up to speed. No question, this is a positive update and gives hope of an early-season return and impact.

With Kraft in the lineup, the Packers have a chance to be among the top offenses in the NFC. It will be fun to watch as well if Kraft is able to pick up where he left off a season ago and can manage to build momentum and put himself back in the conversation among the league's best at the position.