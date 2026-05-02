Trey Smack Is Packers' Most Underrated Draft Pick

While the earlier round additions are understandably garnering more interest from Green Bay Packers fans and pundits, it is the team's final selection that deserves more attention. With the 216th overall pick, the Packers selected kicker Trey Smack out of Florida and signaled a lack of trust in veteran Brandon McManus. Bringing in real competition for the veteran kicker is long overdue after a miserable 2025 season that ended with the veteran helping author an epic playoff collapse.

McManus's missing three playoff kicks makes it clear why the addition of Smack is going as a potentially underrated move. The Florida product has a very real chance to grab the starting job and bring a level of confidence that will wipe away a potential liability when the game matters most. Smack hit 82.8% of his field goal attempts while with Florida and flashed clear potential to be impactful at the next level.

With how much offensive talent the Packers have currently rostered, the franchise doesn't need a star at the position, but a reliable option. McManus has proven that on the biggest stage, he can be a liability and has left fans and coaches with little reason for confidence. Smack is potentially a breath of fresh air at the position and an answer for years to come.

Stability in the kicking game cannot be underrated, and this is what Green Bay is attempting to find with the team's final pick. Smack is going to be given every chance to win the starting role and prove himself capable.

Packers Quietly Erase Team's Biggest Remaining Liability with Final Selection

Smack has hit a 56-yard field goal in his college career and has the leg to consistently give the Packers a chance to score from long-range. When you have the defensive talent of Green Bay, this is a huge asset that can help control and win a lot of games at the next level. While Smack still needs to prove he has the mental toughness to thrive at the next level, there is every reason for optimism.

The Packers took the team's final pick and utilized it not to add a project player, but a piece that truly has a chance to make the final roster as an impact player. While this isn't great news for McManus, it is earned competition after the postseason collapse the veteran helped write.

Smack doesn't come with any of this baggage, but will come into Packers' camp with a level of youth and the benefit of not having missed kicks in big spots. With this in mind, the kicker clearly is an underrated selection and should be given a real opportunity to become an answer at the position for years to come.

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