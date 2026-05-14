Trey Smack has already won confidence of Packers

We are only days removed from the Green Bay Packers' 2026 draft decision and already Florida product Trey Smack has won the confidnece of his team. This is the only reasonable explanation for the team opting to release veteran kicker Brandon McManus in the middle of the team's rookie minicamp. While it is a move that clearly should've been made earlier in the offseason, Green Bay opted to wait until seeing the level of confidence of Smack.

For the rookie, all of a sudden you aren't looking at fighting for your life in the league but having a clear path to kicking for a historic franchise. This is a quick leap after being drafted in the sixth-round and appearing to be an insurnace policy after Green Bay had kept McManus for most of the offseason despite the kicker's postseason failures.

Smack now has the confidence of having the coaching staff behind him and is facing only the typical pressure of jumping to the next level. The Florida product has a great leg hitting a 56-yarder with Florida hinting at the ability to be a weapon at the next level. This is what the Packers are clearly envisioning moving into the 2026 season.

If there is one caveat or concern here it is the fact his college seasons were spent kicking in the SEC with Florida. This obviously is a much warmer weather kicking situation than the rookie is going to be facing in frigid Lambeau field. A concern that Green Bay clearly isn't putting much stock into with their latest roster moves.

Packers Signal Incredible Confidence in Trey Smack Moving into 2026 Season

Smack kicked in high school for Severna Park, Maryland, offering experience in cold weather even if it is a bit in the rearview. With all of this in mind, it seems that Green Bay has the utmost confidence that Smack is going to be the team's answer for a long time to come.

Green Bay fans are well aware of the level of stability a reliabel kicking game can offer with years of Mason Crosby serving as a recent example. While comparing a rookie to a franchise legend isn't fair, there is always the hope that history will repeat itself.

For Smack, there should be a chance to establish himself early in the 2026 season with Green Bay's offense having the talent needed to offer consistent scoring chances. Fans are going to very quickly find out whether or not the team's current level of confidence is misplaced.

An outcome that seems unlikely based on the team having so much belief in Smack that McManus has already been shown the door. Green Bay is officially putting their full belief behind the rookie kicker giving plenty of time for the scorer to make the leap with a long summer ahead.

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