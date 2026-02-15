Trevon Diggs' Possible Packers Return Not as Risky as It Seems

The Green Bay Packers brought in corner Trevon Diggs at the end of the 2025 season with the understanding that it was a short-term experiment. The desperation in the secondary and low cost allowed Diggs to try out for the franchise, even though his contract was set up to be released this offseason (which is exactly what happened).

Yet, there remains room to wonder if a re-signing could be in the cards. Given Diggs' run from 2021-22, where the defensive back had 14 total interceptions and clearly was among the league's best corners, there's hope he still has some of that playmaking left inside him despite recent injury woes.

That potential upside has to tempt the Packers, whose cornerback room is a mess of flawed players without game-changing ability. And though there's risks with Diggs, they may be a bit exaggerated, which could lead to another low-risk, high-reward situation if he returns.

Trevon Diggs' Return to Packers Easier Than Most Think Given the Reality

It's always a slippery slope when considering a former star who's fallen on tough times. Teams often fall into trap of thinking a player will be guy they once looked liked despite the years taking their toll.

In Diggs' case, he's still trying to find solid footing after tearing his ACL in 2023. The two-time Pro Bowler ended up starting in Week 1 the following season, yet he didn't look the same over the first 10 games. He then hurt that same knee and missed six contests to close the 2024 campaign. In 2025, a concussion and lingering knee problems led to only nine games played.

However, this reality also sets expectations accordingly. Green Bay (and everyone else) knows Diggs might not be a 17-game player in the aftermath of his injury. The concerns about his speed and coverage also have to be taken into account.

That's why Diggs is looking at a meager $7.5 million contract projection in free agency, according to Spotrac, which would be No. 33 at his position.

That total is well worth gambling on from the Packers' perspective. Diggs comes with an elite playmaking past that none of the team's current corners have even sniffed, so he could emerge as their CB1 at a fraction of the price. His name value alone brings a level of respect and attention that defenses don't currently have to pay to the other names Green Bay is trotting out as well.

Also, it's near-impossible Diggs gets multi-year offers given his recent seasons. That inherently makes this a one-year "prove it" deal the Packers would be offering in this scenario. That already limits the risk, since Green Bay isn't forced to play him if it goes south given there's no future obligations on the line.

Veteran cornerbacks, in particular, are often part of in-season roster moves -- just like the waiver claim that brought Diggs to the Packers in Week 18. There's always another guy out there teams can get for cheap, so even if Green Bay did commit to Diggs being part of its 2026 plans, they will have options to go in another direction once the year kicks off.

Plus, Brian Gutekunst could add incentives or throw in partial guarantees that only convert once certain parameters are met. That'd give the Packers even more protection and flexibility in case they need to pivot, meanwhile Diggs would have extra motivation to be at his best to increase his pay day from Green Bay.

All of this adds up to Diggs not being the season-altering risk some make him out to be. He's faced with taking a pay cut in 2026, and he's not in a strong bargaining position to look for multiple years or iron-clad guarantees. He can also be easily moved on from in a worst-case scenario.

But the best-case scenario -- or at least happier outcomes than a quick divorce again -- also makes this a signing worth pursuing. Diggs could easily become the team's top corner, or at least make a positive impact at a needy position, all while coming at a discount and no future commitment.

