Tom Brady Almost Drops NSFW Comment On-Air Thanks to Huge Play From Packers Defense
While giving up 19 points to a struggling Chicago Bears offense that had just had its offensive coordinator fired is far from an A-plus performance for any defense, the Green Bay Packers still looked mighty good on that side of the ball in Sunday's 20-19 win. And it was more than just their overall performance that stood out.
Tom Brady was doing commentary on the game, and one play from the Packers' D was so good that it seemed to give the former quarterback some flashbacks, making him come incredibly close to letting an expletive fly live on the broadcast.
On a completely broken protection by Caleb Williams and the Bears' O-line, Brenton Cox Jr. got a complete free run at Williams, who didn't even have a chance to see him coming while he was delivering a play-action fake. Cox, who looks to be every bit of the 6-foot-4 and 250 pounds he's listed at and then some, is not exactly someone a quarterback wants bearing down on them untouched.
And for Brady's part, watching a quarterback take a hard sack has to bring back some bad memories of the 565 he took over his 23-year NFL career. Of course, Williams also got off easy compared to what Brady may be remembering. Sure, Tom got the reputation of being overly protected by the referees with the superstar treatment eventually, but this is still a guy who got sacked 41 times in 2001. Back when completely destroying a quarterback with little regard for avoiding penalty was the move for defenders. This same situation back in 2001 may have ended Caleb Williams' day early.
Here's a look at the play, with audio of Brady barely catching himself.
Brady has had an up-and-down start to his career as a color commentator, but the general consensus is that he's made some steady improvements throughout the season. Some Packers fans mentioned that it felt like he had a bit of a pro-Bears bias during this one, but considering his lack of connection or real rivalry with either team throughout his career, it's hard to get too worked up about that.
Of course, nearly swearing during a broadcast might have the network a little less impressed with his performance in Week 11.
