Time is Ticking for Packers to Make Decision on Two Defenders' Futures

Over the past two seasons, the Green Bay Packers have bolstered one of the youngest rosters in the NFL. While the Packers' wide receivers are typically the ones singled out for their youth, the defense also has its fair share of young players. Among these young defenders are multiple former first-round picks, some of whom have struggled to establish themselves as difference-makers.

In 2022, Green Bay drafted two members of their front seven in the first round. Linebacker Quay Walker was taken with the 22nd overall pick, while defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt was selected with the 28th pick. Therefore, both players are currently eligible for fifth-year options.

That said, if Green Bay plans to exercise the option, they will need to do it soon, as the deadline is May 1st. Let's examine if either player deserves the option given their play in the first three seasons of their career.

Packers Must Decide Quay Walker and Devonte Wyatt's Future Pending Their Fifth-Year Options

Walker's tenure with Green Bay hasn't exactly been smooth sailing. The 24-year-old has been thrown out of multiple games for being unsportsmanlike and has missed time due to minor injuries. Even so, when he is on the field, he is effective.

In three seasons, Walkerm has recorded 341 tackles, 12 pass deflections, 6.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and one interception. Furthermore, Walker has provided a consistent pass rush, never finishing with a grade below 60 and recording 29 QB hurries in three seasons, according to PFF. However, he has struggled in coverage, only posting a grade above 53.0 once as a rookie (70.8).

Wyatt, on the other hand, has failed to make a regular impact. Although he has not had a pass rush grade below 70.0, it hasn't resulted in much success. The 27-year-old has recorded just 74 tackles, 12 sacks, 85 QB pressures, eight QB hits, and 63 QB hurries in three seasons. Green Bay was surely hoping for a bigger impact when they selected him in the first round.

Given Wyatt's age and lack of major impact, it wouldn't be a surprise if the fifth-year option wasn't exercised for him, but it was for Walker. Regardless, monitoring this situation over the next month will be important for Packers fans.

