The Packers could still fix their biggest offensive concern

The Green Bay Packers' offensive line left plenty to be desired last season. Aaron Banks struggled to create gaps for the running game, Elgton Jenkins wasn't as efficient at center as he was at left guard, and Zach Tom missed time with an injury.

Now that Jenkins and Rasheed Walker are gone and the struggling Banks is still there, this unit is a major question mark. Jordan Morgan will finally get an opportunity to show what he can do at left tackle, but he hasn't lived up to the expectations so far.

That's why FanSided's Jake Beckman believes Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst should still make another move. In his latest column, he pointed to Jacksonville Jaguars' backup T Walker Little as a potential trade target:

"They let Rasheed Walker walk in free agency, which means it’s time for Jordan Morgan, their 2024 first-round pick, to take over at starting left tackle. If he doesn’t work out… They’ve got nothing," Beckman wrote. "If they wanted to get someone to compete with and/or back up Morgan, they could ask the Jaguars about Walker Little’s availability."

Walker Litltle would give the Packers some much-needed insurance

The Packers have been adamant about using Jordan Morgan at almost every position on the offensive line, which has severely hindered his development. Finally getting to play his natural position next season should work wonders for his game, but the Packers are essentially putting all of their eggs in that basket.

Even if Morgan finally steps up as a former first-round pick, all NFL players are always one snap away from major injury. The Packers are extremely thin on the trenches, and adding Little would give them some much-needed insurance.

As mentioned, Little has never been a superstar by any means. He hasn't even established himself as a starter, but that should only help the Packers get him at a discount. He can be a placeholder or a rotational piece while the Packers address this position with a long-term solution.

Pro Football Focus ranked Little 58th among 89 eligible tackles last season, giving him a 62.7 grade. He was slightly better as a run blocker (63.7, 59th) than as a pass protector (63.5, 59th), though he was called for 10 penalties and gave up 9 sacks.

Needless to say, those numbers are far from encouraging, but offensive tackles always come at a premium price, and with such a limited pool of options, this might be as good as it gets for the Packers. Beggars can't be choosers, and with such an unimpressive situation, the Packers may have no choice but to add another body to the mix.