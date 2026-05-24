The greatest O-Lineman in Wisconsin history has high praise for Packers' Jordan Morgan

Expectations have been sky high for Green Bay Packers guard Jordan Morgan early in his NFL career. Selected in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, Morgan is considered an essential piece of the Packers' success moving forward, at one of the most important positions on the field. At 6-foot-5, 311 lbs, Morgan has the physical tools to be a special player, but the results have been a mixed bag thus far in his young career.

Playing in more than 70 percent of snaps for the Packers in his sophomore season, Morgan is a definite starter on a team with Super Bowl aspirations. It's going to take perseverance, good health, and frankly, a little bit of luck to get there, but Morgan has the chance to make a real name for himself in the NFL as part of the Green Bay Packers.

That makes recent comments by Hall of Fame offensive lineman Joe Thomas — who was recently named the state of Wisconsin's greatest high school football player of all-time, in a poll by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel — all the more encouraging for Packers fans and coaches alike.

Joe Thomas sees a bright future in Jordan Morgan, putting Packers fans at ease about the future of their offensive line.

During a recent appearance on ESPN Wisconsin's 'Wilde & Tausch,' Thomas shared his perspective on a recent visit to Green Bay for the team's voluntary OTAs, and what stood out most about Morgan.

"He's a great athlete. He's got exceptional footwork. He's powerful... overall, I really was impressed with how he moved — the fastidiousness with which he approached his craft," Thomas said. "Now, it was on a bag, granted, but I thought that he was just doing a really good job with that footwork, that technique, that hand placement..."

Sounds like music to the ears of Packers fans everywhere. Although Thomas did say he gave some specific pointers about how he would approach certain scenarios, the core skill set was already in place for Morgan. For a 24-year-old player entering his third season as a pro, this is tremendous praise from someone who quite literally couldn't be more qualified to analyze Morgan's game.

Green Bay ranked 25th in terms of sacks allowed last year, in part due to their quarterbacks' shiftiness and style of play, but also to the credit of the offensive line. For Morgan in particular, who spent much of his early career learning to play guard, this season is an opportunity to transition back to his natural position at left tackle.

It may not seem like a huge difference to the untrained eye, but the positioning and responsibilities are much different. When you bring the raw athleticism and skill that Morgan does to the field, it's hard not to find success. Now that the Packers are better positioning him for success, Morgan has a tremendous opportunity to break out and potentially even elevate to Pro Bowl status for Green Bay.