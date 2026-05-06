Taylor Jenkins hire signals extreme confidence in Bucks offseason plans

While most NBA coaching searches take weeks to months, the Milwaukee Bucks’ process was over in the blink of an eye. Taylor Jenkins will steward the ship for a franchise seeking to get back on track after an injury-plagued season.

The last time we saw something like this? In January 2024, when Doc Rivers was named head coach in the wake of Adrian Griffin's dismissal. But now is not the time to panic, Bucks fans — the result s of that process don't dictate the outcome of this one.

Jenkins has long been coveted by the Bucks front office, as a former assistant for Mike Budenholzer in Milwaukee during the 2018-19 season, when the team won 60 games for the top spot in the Eastern Conference.

From there, Jenkins was selected to lead the Memphis Grizzlies in his first opportunity as head coach of an NBA team, leading the Memphis Grizzlies through a growth and transition period with an increase in wins during each of his first three seasons in the role, and two 50+ win seasons despite injuries, off-court drama, and an inconsistent front office approach over six seasons.

Here in Milwaukee, Jenkins is part of a larger plan that involves building another contender around Giannis Antetokounmpo and elevating Milwaukee back to the perennial success it lauded through the early 2020s.

Jenkins hire shows a clear plan of attack for Milwaukee's front office.

GM Jon Horst is often decisive and confident in his leadership of the Milwaukee Bucks front office. Fresh off a contract extension, Horst has the confidence of an ownership group navigating its own transition period with Jimmy Haslem assuming more leadership in a shared role with Wes Edens.

As they look to capitalize on the Bucks' championship pedigree and Haslem's commitment to his teams, the switness with which this hire was made proves an extreme confidence in Jenkins and a clear strategy for their off-season approach.

Even if you look at the bright side of the Bucks' 2025-26 season, it's clear that Milwaukee was further behind than it even suspected it would be. While the Bucks' record with Giannis Antetokounmpo wasn't encouraging, the franchise star appeared in just 36 games this season, which was the fewest of his career by 25 games.

Beyond that, Doc Rivers seemed woefully unprepared for the modern NBA this season. His offense was stagnant, oftentimes leading to a 'hero-ball' mentality from Giannis and the team's young guards that left talented players spending full posessions standing in the corner, hoping to receive a pass.

That's not Jenkins' style. The 41-year-old head coach deploys a more holistic approach to offense, leveraging his team's most talented playmakers and an unselfish mentality to keep the ball moving, operate in sync on either side of the floor and create advantages through plays, sets, fastbreak opportunities and by getting the ball in the hands of his stars.

Milwaukee needed someone in place who signals to both Giannis and the world that the Bucks aren’t going anywhere. Jenkins can elevate Milwaukee’s young talent while positioning its vets for success in the aspects of their game that make them successful. In theory, Jenkins should be able to activate players like Myles Turner and AJ Green in ways they simply weren't within their roles this season.

Even further, The Athletic's Sam Amick reported that the Bucks reset the coaching market with the deal they gave to Jenkins, further supporting their unwavering confidence in his ability to lead this team back into the Playoff conversation.

That level of aggression shows the Bucks have a plan, and they’re not afraid to spend big to see it through. We'll see if that assertive tone remains consistent as we enter a draft cycle where Milwaukee has access to three first-round picks in a trade, including the projected No. 10 pick in this year's draft.

We'll learn more about Jenkins' vision for the team when he addresses the media from the Milwaukee Art Museum on Wednesday at 2 p.m. CT.

In the meantime, don’t sleep on the Milwaukee Bucks. If history tells us anything, it’s that Jon Horst always has another trick up his sleeve.