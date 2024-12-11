Surprise Packers WR Urged to Join Rebuilding Team in Offseason
By Joe Summers
The Packers have a deep wide receiver core and one seldom-used player is being urged to join a rebuilding team in a new Sports Illustrated piece.
Second-year wideout Bo Melton is a free agent after this season and has played only 23% of the offensive snaps this year for Green Bay.
As Evan Massey of SI argues, perhaps he could be the perfect target for a team like the struggling Tennessee Titans in the offseason. If Melton wants a larger role, going to a roster with few established options makes a lot of sense.
Titans Urged to Pursue Packers WR Bo Melton
Originally a seventh-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Melton had 16 catches for 218 yards and a TD in his rookie campaign. He's been limited to just five receptions and 73 yards with another 39 rushing, becoming a bit of an afterthought on the offense.
Since he only had the one-year contract and has been surpassed by guys like Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, and Dontayvion Wicks, it's logical for the team and him to part ways. It's possible the Packers still want him as a depth piece given the promise he's shown in limited action, though it might be best for Melton to seek a larger piece of the pie.
"Taking a chance on a player who has shown big potential in limited playing time would be wise. If things don't work, the Titans would not be on the hook for a big contract," Massey writes. "However, if things did work out, they would end up getting a massive steal for their offense."
It's unclear whether or not Will Levis will remain the starting quarterback but after trading DeAndre Hopkins, the Titans need weapons to support whoever is under center. The defense remains competitive, so the team could threaten for a Wild Card spot if the offensive issues get sorted out.
Perhaps Melton can be part of that solution at Green Bay's expense.
