Star QB Turning to Packers Doctor for Surgery After Major Week 7 Injury
By Cem Yolbulan
One of the biggest storylines from Week 7 in the NFL was the likely season-ending injury Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson suffered. As Cleveland lost to the Bengals to fall to 1-6 for the season, Browns fans booed their star signal-caller as he was getting carted off with an Achilles injury.
Now, we are getting more details about Watson's injury and recovery. It was first reported that Watson could get the "speed bridge" procedure that Aaron Rodgers had from Dr. Neal ElAttrache. This would allow him to return to action sooner.
However, it was later revealed that Watson is in fact leaning towards getting the Achilles surgery from Packers associate team physician Dr. Robert Anderson, per Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot.
NFL News: Deshaun Watson Choosing Packers Doctor for Surgery
Dr. Anderson has been working with the Packers for the past seven years after being with the Carolina Panthers for 18 years. He currently serves on two NFL medical committees, including the Musculoskeletal Committee and the Foot and Ankle Subcommittee of the NFL Injury and Safety Panel. He was previously named the Outstanding NFL Team Physician of the Year in 2016 and received the Presidents’ Award from the NFL Physicians Society and the Professional Football Athletic Trainers.
As one of the best doctors in the business, Dr. Anderson is reportedly at the top of the list for Watson.
The Browns are in the midst of a disastrous start to the season. After having postseason aspirations following a surprise run in 2023, Cleveland has been to most disappointing team in the NFL so far, raising questions about the future of Deshaun Watson.