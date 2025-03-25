Speedster's Future With Packers Hanging by a Thread After Offseason Moves

The Green Bay Packers didn’t make the big splash at wide receiver that fans were hoping for, but they did dip their toe in the water by signing veteran Mecole Hardman to add depth.

Hardman has spent six years in the NFL, mostly with the Kansas City Chiefs. During that time, he put up 178 receptions for 2,302 yards and 16 touchdowns, while also adding 26 carries for 190 yards and three rushing scores.

However, he’s not exactly the game-changing weapon many envisioned when free agency began.

Tee Higgins was the marquee receiver set to hit the market but never actually made it to free agency after the Bengals slapped the franchise tag on him. Davante Adams was the next best option, but he quickly signed with the Los Angeles Rams, opting for a return to his West Coast roots over a return to the frozen tundra.

After the Packers missed out on a trade for D.K. Metcalf, the remaining options looked more like leftovers than a fresh meal. Most of the available free agents were past their primes, and Green Bay wasn’t about to overpay for a name-brand receiver running on fumes.

Hardman may not be a WR1, but his arrival in Green Bay puts Bo Melton’s roster spot on thin ice.

Hardman provides much-needed speed, something the Packers desperately need with Christian Watson likely sidelined for the first half of the season as he recovers from an ACL tear. Hardman can line up anywhere and has no problem blowing past defenders, making him a useful gadget player in Matt LaFleur’s system.

That said, Hardman’s primary role will likely be on special teams rather than offense. He remains an elite returner, averaging 10.2 yards per punt return and 26.4 yards per kick return last season.

The downside is at 5-foot-10 and 187 pounds, Hardman doesn’t fit the mold of the big, physical receivers LaFleur typically prefers in the run game. Green Bay values wideouts who can block like tight ends, and that’s not Hardman’s game.

That could be bad news for Bo Melton, who suddenly looks more replaceable than reliable.

Melton and Hardman share a lot of similarities. They’re both undersized speedsters (Melton is one inch taller and two pounds heavier), both ran nearly identical 40-yard dashes (4.33 for Hardman, 4.34 for Melton), and both have struggled to carve out consistent roles on offense.

After being a seventh-round pick by the Seattle Seahawks in 2022, Melton has spent the last two years in Green Bay. He recently signed an exclusive rights tender, keeping him with the team for now.

Melton’s best chance at sticking around may be that the Packers will have to make tough business decisions about Watson and Romeo Doubs, both of whom will hit free agency in 2026. That uncertainty could buy Melton some time as Green Bay evaluates its long-term plans.

But if the Packers decide they can’t afford to keep two undersized receivers with overlapping skill sets, Melton’s time in green and gold may be running out faster than he can sprint downfield.

At the very least, he’ll have to earn his spot the hard way—by proving he brings something to the table that Hardman doesn’t. Otherwise, he may find himself looking for a new team before the leaves start changing colors this fall.

