Son of Former Packers Villain Gets NFC North Tryout

During the late '90s and early 2000s, the Green Bay Packers had the tough challenge of slowing down superstar and Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss twice a season.

The Packers’ defense didn’t have much luck in keeping Moss in check, who had 73 receptions (124 targets) for 1,320 yards (most yards against any team) and 14 touchdowns (most TDs he’s scored against any team in his career) in 15 career games. However, Moss and the Vikings had a 7-8 record in those 15 games.

When Moss finally left the division after the 2004 season, Packers fans were excited to see him playing elsewhere. Moss briefly returned to the NFC North, playing four games with the Vikings in 2010.

However, Green Bay fans might not get let off that easily as the Hall of Fame wide receiver’s son, who went undrafted following the 2025 NFL Draft, will begin his pro career in the NFC North.

Vikings Invite Montigo Moss to Rookie Minicamp

On Tuesday, NFL insider Aaron Wilson of KPRC-2 reported that Montigo Moss has been invited to Minnesota Vikings’ rookie minicamp. Moss played five years at the University of Maine. The 6-foot-1 wide receiver had 143 receptions for 1,692 yards and 16 touchdowns in his time with the Black Bears.

News on Montigo Moss @Montigo_moss @BlackBearsFB wide receiver and the son of Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss @RandyMoss invited to #Vikings rookie minicamp, @chrisoverton_ tells @KPRC2

He caught 143 career passes, 1 692 yards, 16 touchdowns #NFLDraft2025 https://t.co/8wtWiBkBWo pic.twitter.com/I2UZrtGvC5 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) April 29, 2025

Last season, Moss had his best year at the University of Maine, racking up 61 receptions for 722 yards and seven touchdowns. Moss was recognized for his performance in 2024 and was named to the All-CAA third team.

The former Maine standout isn’t the same size as his dad, who was 6-foot-4, 210 pounds with elite speed and an excellent leaping ability, making him a tough cover in his prime.

That said, Montigo will get a chance to prove himself at Vikings’ rookie minicamp, where he will try to make their 90-man roster. Green Bay fans aren’t looking forward to seeing another Moss wearing the purple and white in 2025.

