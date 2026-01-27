Sneaky-Good Lions Hire Should Leave Packers Jealous

The Green Bay Packers are coming off a frustrating end to the 2025 season after spending the first few weeks of the season appearing to be the class of the NFC. Injuries and poor late-game execution ended the Packers' season at the hands of a division rival. Now, not only does Green Bay need to worry about a talented young Chicago Bears team heading into next season, but a Detroit Lions franchise that is doing its best to revitalize the offense. Former New York Giants interim head coach Mike Kafka has been added to Detroit's staff to help Dan Campbell get the Lions' offense back on track.

It isn't ideal for a division rival to add a coach who had garneredconsideration to potentially be Green Bay's OC early in the offseason. Kafka made a name for himself working with the Kansas City Chiefs, helping Patrick Mahomes enjoy several prolific seasons as the quarterback's coach and then passing game coordinator. It isn't the type of experience you want to see being added to what is an incredibly talented Detroit offensive roster.

For the Packers, this is all the more reason for concern after a playoff collapse, courtesy of head coach Matt LaFleur and kicker Brandon McManus. The duo appears slated to return for the 2026 season, leaving little reason to believe the franchise will drastically improve. This limits Green Bay's ceiling while division rivals appear to be actively improving.

Packers Can't Help Frustrations Over Detroit's Latest Coaching Addition

Bringing in Kafka is the type of move that Green Bay needed to make, one that takes pressure off LaFleur and gives a bit of room for excitement. While former Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon was hired as the new defensive coordinator, this is simply an attempt to keep the status quo after an elite season from former DC Jeff Hafley. Bringing in Kafka as well would've given the Packers three incredibly experienced coaches and left fans a reason for optimism.

Opting not to make the move and having it made at your expense in the NFC North is yet another frustrating offseason development. Detroit now has legitimate hopes of turning its offense around and, again, becoming a threat in a crowded NFC North. This addition came shortly after the Chicago Bears learned they would be keeping OC Declan Doyle, who opted to return to Ben Johnson's staff.

To put it simply, Packers fans have every reason to feel jealous over offseason improvements, while it appears they are losing ground in the division. Green Bay is going to need a strong offseason to steady recent struggles and leave fans reason to believe that the way the 2025 season ended isn't a sign of things to come.

More Green Bay Packers News and Rumors: