Skyy Moore offers unique mindset that points to Packers value

Going into this past Wednesday's Green Bay Packers practice against the Arizona Cardinals, there was a clear reason to watch for what level of edge Green Bay brought. Veteran receiver Skyy Moore encouraged there to be a level of ferocity, with The Athletic's Matt Schneidman reporting Moore's comment on this past week's practice: "I'm also a firm believer that it's OK to not keep your cool ... play with an edge. Always teeter the line."

Moore's attitude helps point to why the veteran carries so much value despite being pushed down the depth chart. It isn't just speed on special teams, but an ability to help set the tone and help Green Bay's younger pieces. The former Kansas City Chief is a Super Bowl champion and has been around a level of greatness that offers undeniable lessons.

This is showing up in the fact the receiver is encouraging his teammates to play with a healthy level of emotion even in a joint practice that in many ways didn't matter. Still, there is a standard that Green Bay is attempting to establish when it comes to their practice and level of play. Moore clearly is a fit for this attitude and is doing his part to push Green Bay's roster in the right direction.

Having a level of camp intensity and fights shows a level of engagment and care you want as long as it stays within certain bounds. An apathetic roster that isn't providing a certain level of intensity is an undeniable red flag that should leave a healthy level of concern for any fanbase.

Packers Receiver Skyy Moore Proving Value Goes Beyond the Numbers Helping Set the Tone

Moore's role with Green Bay is going to be as a returner and depth receiver that Matt LaFleur can utilize for a handful of big plays. The Packers have bigger threats that are going to demand far more attention, likely giving Green Bay the chance to help Moore get lost behind the defense or even run a reverse, with his speed being undeniably impactful.

It isn't going to result in flashy numbers, but the pass catcher has more value than this, and his comments heading in this past Wednesday's practice proves this point. Moore is exactly the type of veteran depth the Packers so badly needed to provide stability in the return game and help set the tone.

With this in mind, it will be interesting to watch how early in the season the Packers feature Moore and whether or not the return game takes the expected leap with the veteran as the primary option. No matter the answer, these comments are going to make a positive impression on Packer fans and point to an obvious level of value.