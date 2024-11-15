Shocking New MarShawn Lloyd Issue Could Officially End His Season
By Cem Yolbulan
When the Green Bay Packers selected talented running back MarShawn Lloyd in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft, they had high expectations from the USC standout. Unfortunately, Lloyd's rookie campaign has been a star-crossed one.
Lloyd suffered a hip injury in training camp before hurting his hamstring in the preseason. Right after making his NFL debut in Week 2, he suffered an ankle injury and was placed on injured reserve. He has been making good progress lately, and the Packers opened his 21-day practice window on Monday.
While Packers fans were desperately hoping to see their prized rookie in action, he suffered yet another frustrating setback, per The Athletic's Matt Schneidman. Lloyd reportedly has appendicitis and had to miss practice on Friday.
MarShawn Lloyd's Packers Return Pushed Back By Shocking New Issue
According to head coach Matt LaFleur, the running back woke up on Friday with appendicitis. This latest incident of bad luck could potentially end Lloyd's rookie season.
As Packers insider Rob Demovsky pointed out, appendicitis requires an appendectomy, which means he would need multiple weeks of recovery. This means that he wouldn't be able to return to action in 21 days. Per NFL rules, he can't play again this season.
The Packers have until December 2nd to activate Lloyd to the 53-man roster. If he isn't activated, he has to miss the rest of the season. Demovsky reported that the team is already talking to the league to see if there is a way they can make an exception.
Zach Kruse of PackersWire reminded fans of the time David Bakhtiari needed emergency surgery for appendicitis and had to miss a month of action while recovering in 2022.
Let's hope that Lloyd is able to leave behind all the misfortunes of his rookie season and start fulfilling his promise as a dynamic playmaker.