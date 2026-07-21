Second year playmaker pointed to as Packers breakout candidate

The Green Bay Packers showed their confidence in second-year receiver Matthew Golden when the franchise opted to part ways with both Dontayvion Wicks and Romeo Doubs. It is a decision that has caught the notice of the league, with PFF recently predicting its breakout team for the 2026 season and Matthew Golden being a notable Green Bay inclusion. It points to the fact that high expectations are being noted outside of just the Packers building and fanbase.

A big piece of this is how Golden finished the 2025 season, saving his best moments for the team's lone playoff matchup. The receiver finished with four catches, 84 receiving yards, and an explosive touchdown catch. It was a glimpse of the impact that Golden can have every week when given a consistent chance as a featured target.

Process of elimination made sure that this will be the case to begin the 2026 season with Golden and Christian Watson as Green Bay's primary receiving threats. Expectations of a breakout season are understandable based on the drastically changed role and how underwhelming last year's numbers were in the regular season.

Golden finished with zero regular season touchdowns and only 361 receiving yards on 29 catches for the 2025 season. No question, this didn't meet expectations of what the first-round pick was supposed to deliver in an offense as talented as Green Bay's was a season ago.

Packers Receiver Matthew Golden Pointed to as Facing Obvious Breakout Expectations

The changes at the receiver position, along with the undeniable talent of Golden, have both contributed to breakout expectations. It should also be noted here that this is an endorsement of Jordan Love. There is an understanding of the ability to get the most out of his receivers and consistently offer Green Bay the ability to make every needed throw.

Golden's speed combined with this should give the team a clear path to enjoying a breakout season. Going over 1,000 yards is a fair expectation based on how the current roster is constructed. Not only is Golden a primary target, but Watson has missed time due to injury every season of his career, while Tucker Kraft is coming off an ACL injury.

These factors create the perfect opportunity for Golden to put together a meaningful 2026 run that puts him in the conversation as one of the better NFC North playmakers. No question, breakout expectations are warranted and should continue to excite Green Bay fans heading closer to the regular season.