Sean Rhyan's Packers Exit Easier to See with New Name Available

The Green Bay Packers have some big decisions to make in free agency. They have multiple players hitting the open market, including center Sean Rhyan. Meanwhile, the future of Elgton Jenkins has been a hot topic for this team.

While things are undecided there, the Packers' decision to move on from Rhyan may have gotten easier with the latest name being thrown into the pool. The Dallas Cowboys aren't going to tender C/G Brock Hoffman, allowing him to become an unrestricted free agent.

And with a versatile option slated to hit the market once free agency opens next week, the Packers' path to Rhyan's exit got a bit clearer.

Brock Hoffman Could Make Sean Rhyan Packers Exit Easier

Rhyan has been with the Packers since 2022 but has been a starter for the last two seasons, taking snaps at both guard spots and center. He's been up and down, but in 2025, things took a turn for the worse as there were more negative moments than one would like.

The veteran started in 11 games, logging an overall grade of 59 from Pro Football Focus, which ranked 31st among 40 graded centers. Rhyan owned a run-blocking grade of 66.7, ranking 17th-best among 40 graded centers, and a pass-blocking grade of 38.5, checking in at 40th among 40 graded centers. Rhyan also gave up 27 total pressures, ranking 37th overall.

Interestingly enough, during the 2024 campaign, Rhyan had higher overall and pass-blocking grades while allowing fewer pressures. He possesses the positional versatility to play multiple interior offensive line spots, which will only help his cause on the market. Spotrac projects that he'll get a three-year, $19.6 million contract, giving him an average annual value of $6.5 million per season.

That's not a cheap deal, and Hoffman hitting the market could ultimately provide them a cheaper option. He's spent the last four seasons in Dallas, lining up at all three spots on the inside. Although Hoffman hasn't been asked to be a full-time starter, he has been thrust into the lineup on occasion, starting seven games in back-to-back seasons.

Hoffman's numbers from Pro Football Focus show that he was able to hold his own out there.

Season Overall Grade Pass-Block Grade Run-Block Grade 2024 66.3 62.1 68.9 2025 56 58.4 56.9

Yes, this has come on a smaller sample size, but Hoffman has shown promise, which will only intrigue front offices throughout the league. NFL Insider Jordan Schultz said Hoffman "should have some real interest." He's just 26 years old, and teams could believe his best days are ahead of him.

Green Bay valued Rhyan due to his ability to play multiple positions, but Hoffman could provide the same. He still needs some seasoning in certain areas, yet it's no secret he has tools.

It would likely cost them less to bring him in. Meanwhile, Rhyan regressed last season in several spots. The Packers' offensive line could look very different with Rhyan and Rasheed Walker hitting free agency, but Hoffman hitting the market could be a blessing in disguise and give Green Bay an ideal replacement for Rhyan.

