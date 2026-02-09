One thing that had to stick out to Green Bay Packers fans watching the Super Bowl was the dominance of the Seattle Seahawks' special teams unit. It wasn't just kicker Jason Myers hitting all five of his field goal attempts, or punter Michael Dickson twice stranding New England deep in their own territory; it was the unit's overall effort. Seattle won Super Bowl 60 because of its dominant defense and a special teams unit that was clicking in every facet of the game. For Green Bay, this is a reminder of the reset that is needed for their own unit and just how far they are from this standard.

Seattle being so far and away above Green Bay isn't by chance, as Front Office Sports noted, "The Seahawks spend more on their special teams than any other team in the NFL at $9.325M in salary." This is a lesson that the Packers could take away from the Super Bowl and help push them towards needed offseason decisions. The most obvious is parting ways with Brandon McManus, who was a liability in Green Bay's lone playoff game.

The kicker missed an extra point and two field goals that would have been steadying points that would've held off a Chicago Bears rally. It is difficult to imagine McManus having the epic performance fans saw from Myers in the Super Bowl. Seattle's kicker converted all five of his attempts and an extra point. Envisioning McManus accomplishing this is almost impossible and points to the need for the Packers to go ahead and cut the struggling veteran.

Super Bowl Results Made it Clear Packers Must Reset Special Teams in 2026 Offseason

When you consider how special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia is the highest-paid coach at his position in the league, the Packers' issue is even more glaring. This is a frustrating fact, given Green Bay's unit has so often underwhelmed or come up small in big spots. Blocked kicks, penalties, missed tackles, and kicking struggles all defined a unit that appears to need an offseason rebuild as the Packers shift their focus to the weeks ahead.

The Super Bowl served as a reminder that the Packers need to be aggressive in spending on the unit to make necessary improvements. Seattle was full of aggressive special teams players and a kicking game that could be relied on in the clutch. The same cannot be said for the Packers, and this is why change should be on the horizon.

Not only should the Packers focus on improving the offensive line and adding to the secondary, but there should also be a sense of urgency to add to the special teams unit. Watching Seattle's dominance provided a clear message and direction for the Packers in their 2026 offseason.

