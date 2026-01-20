Savvy TE Signing Staring Packers Right in the Face After Monday

The Green Bay Packers dealt with consistent depth concerns at the tight end position throughout the 2025 season. Losing Tucker Kraft to a torn ACL and backup tight end John FitzPatrick to a torn Achilles. This left Luke Musgrave as the lone rostered tight end that Green Bay could rely on, forcing moves out of desperation rather than necessity. Now, the team has an opportunity to add to the position early in the offseason with an unexpected fit. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Jordan Akins is now a free agent after spending the 2025 season on the practice squad.

Akins was battling a knee injury early in the season, and this appears to have derailed his chances of landing a roster spot. One that Green Bay could give him, while still spending very little and acquiring talent that is going overlooked throughout the league. The veteran pass catcher spent the 2022 season with the Houston Texans and had 495 receiving yards and five touchdowns. Fast forward to the 2024 season, and Akins put up 390 receiving yards with the Cleveland Browns, highlighting his ability to produce even in challenging circumstances.

For the Packers, this past production gives the franchise every reason to take a flyer at a position where Green Bay badly needs depth. FitzPatrick is slated to hit free agency, and even if he were re-signed, he'll likely miss time due to the point in the 2025 season he suffered the torn Achilles. Add in Kraft working his way back from a torn ACL, and it makes sense to bring in a capable piece at a potential bargain.

Akins has had three years in his career in which he surpassed 400 receiving yards, suggesting that the ability is there. The veteran's production has largely been dependent on opportunity at a position that has grown increasingly talented throughout the league. For the Packers, it makes sense to take a risk on an aging player that could provide surprise production at a very low cost.

Kraft and Musgrave are both currently rostered, leaving Akins to potentially compete for the third tight end role, dependent on Kraft's ability to return from injury. It makes sense to sign Akins as well as re-sign FitzPatrick, who showed an impressive ability as a blocker and clearly fits within Green Bay's offensive scheme.

Akins would welcome the chance to continue his career after failing to contribute in the 2025 season as a member of Jacksonville's practice squad. Green Bay offers a clear path to playing time and the ability to play an underrated role, with Jordan Love tending to spread the ball around. All of this adds up to a clear reason for the Packers to bring in the tight end and hope that there is still something left in the tank.

