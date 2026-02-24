Romeo Doubs Official Packers Exit Only 2 Weeks Away Now

The Green Bay Packers are only days away from free agency officially kicking off, with March 11 setting the stage for the franchise to say goodbye to several meaningful pieces. This includes pass-catcher Romeo Doubs, who has set himself up for a free-agent payday that Green Bay is in no position to give.

According to Spotrac, Doubs is expected to garner a deal worth $12 million in free agency, while the Packers are projected by Over The Cap to have negative cap space at -$1.5 million.

This makes it clear that Green Bay doesn't have the space to re-sign Doubs. Spending an early draft pick on Matthew Golden and Christian Watson being under contract only adds to the lack of interest in bringing Doubs back into the fold. It simply doesn't fit the Packers' timeline of needs, with Doubs having a better chance to cash in by joining a different roster for the first time in his young career.

Doubs cemented his exit with a late production surge that included 124 receiving yards and a touchdown in Green Bay's lone playoff game. It was a memorable game that should garner Doubs a healthy level of offseason interest, firmly pushing the pass catcher out of Green Bay's comfort zone. Doubs is leaving the Packers in the 2026 offseason; it is no longer a question but simply watching a ticking clock until the move becomes official.

Packers are Simply Waiting for Romeo Doubs' Exit to Become Official

For Doubs, it makes sense to cash in after a great performance and attempt to land one of the offseason's bigger deals. The receiver finished the 2025 season with 724 receiving yards and six touchdowns, putting a bow on a productive year. Looking around the league, there is no shortage of exciting quarterbacks in need of a receiver with Doubs' skillset.

Josh Allen, Trevor Lawrence, Drake Maye, Sam Darnold, and Cam Ward are just a handful of signal callers who expect their team to bring in more help. Green Bay doesn't have the urgency or clear need to compete with these teams, making Doubs' exit is rapidly approaching as we near the official start of the offseason.

It is hard for Packer fans to accept losing such a key weapon; however, there is comfort in expecting Golden to take on a larger role and the expected return of a healthy Tucker Kraft. While the Packers have several difficult decisions to make in the 2026 offseason, allowing Doubs to walk away is among the easiest. No question, the receiver has played his last down with this version of Green Bay's roster.

