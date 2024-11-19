Rival GM Fired After Two Huge Trades for Former Packers
By Jovan Alford
It’s been a tumultuous season for former Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets. The Jets are sitting in the basement of the AFC East with the New England Patriots, sporting a spectacular 3-8 record.
New York fired head coach Robert Saleh last month and then traded for former Packers star wide receiver Davante Adams in hopes of changing the direction of the season. However, that didn’t happen.
The Jets have made another move, shaking up the front office after their disappointing Week 11 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. According to Connor J. Hughes of SNY.tv, the Jets fired GM Joe Douglas on Tuesday.
Douglas joined the Jets in 2019 as their general manager after spending the three previous years with the Philadelphia Eagles.
Douglas’ tenure in New York wasn’t perfect as the Jets had a 30-64 record over his six-year run. Douglas tried to change the Jets’ fortunes last offseason with the blockbuster Aaron Rodgers trade from the Packers.
However, while things have worked out for Green Bay, the Rodgers era in New York has been a huge disappointment. Instead of looking like an MVP-caliber QB, Rodgers is starting to show his age under center.
Ahead of the trade deadline this season, Douglas tried to boost the Jets’ lackluster offense with the Davante Adams trade, but that hasn’t worked. Adams has 26 receptions (46 targets) for 278 yards and a touchdown in five games with the Jets, but it hasn’t led to wins.
