Risky Free Agent Still Available is Worth the Gamble for Packers

The Green Bay Packers have a solid young receiving corps in Jayden Reed, Romeo Doubs, Christian Watson, and Dontayvion Wicks. Even so, heading into this offseason, one of the Packers' biggest stories was whether or not they would add a veteran receiver in free agency. Many fans and even some players on the team believed they should have added another receiver.

However, Green Bay stood pat, passing on receivers like Cooper Kupp and Stefon Diggs. As a result, focus shifted towards the draft to find a true wide receiver No.1. Unfortunately for Green Bay, this year's draft class doesn't seem to have many receivers that can step in and make an immediate impact as the top target.

That said, there is still one veteran target who, despite carrying some risk, would be a good addition to the Packers' 2025 roster.

Green Bay Should Consider Signing Keenan Allen

Former Los Angeles Chargers and Chicago Bears wide receiver Keenan Allen remains available. Typically, when a veteran like Allen is still unsigned by this stage of free agency, that's a bad sign. In this scenario, there are certainly drawbacks to signing the 32-year-old.

Allen is coming off one of the worst seasons of his career, recording just 70 receptions on 121 targets for 744 yards and seven touchdowns in 2024 with the Chicago Bears. Furthermore, he had the third-most drops of his career with six. Be that as it may, the 32-year-old's struggles last season weren't all on him, as the play-calling wasn't great.

While Allen's lack of production in 2024 wasn't all his fault, he did miss time due to injuries. In 2024, the 32-year-old missed two games with a heel injury. This marked the second season in a row Allen missed time because of a heel injury.

Nevertheless, if the Packers are unable to draft a receiver that can make an immediate difference, they should seriously consider bringing in Allen. Although he won't be the outside receiver they are looking for, he could provide reliable hands and a veteran presence in the slot for Jordan Love.

