A sector of basketball historians credit Don Nelson with coining the phrase 'Point Forward,' which is a statement that the original point forward himself, Marques Johnson, vehemently denies. But when you set the semantics aside, there's absolutely no refuting that this legendary Milwaukee Bucks pairing was responsible for bringing that concept to the mainstream, and that's just scratching the surface of the ways those 80s Bucks squads influenced the future of basketball.

Johnson returned to the podium at Fiserv Forum before the Bucks' home opener against Chicago on Friday to reflect on the life and legacy of his dear friend and former coach, 'Nelly,' who passed away in August at the age of 86. After 31 years coaching his heart out in the NBA, Nelson retreated from the public eye to a beautiful estate in Hawaii, where he spent his days enjoyig all the fruits of his labor. Even when separated by thousands of miles of the Pacific Ocean, the two remained close.

MJ, a five-time NBA All-Star, Hall of Fame finalist, and the first-ever John R. Wooden Award Winner, reflected on his seven years under Nelson in Milwaukee and a lifetime of friendship to follow. He joked about the eternal 'Point Forward' debate, Nellie's long nights out on the town during road trips, and his endearingly boisterous coaching style, which set the tone for generations of NBA basketball.

What might fall through the cracks for basketball fans who haven't studied up on the game are the countless ways in which 'Nellie Ball' paved the road for the modern era of NBA basketball.

The winningest coach in Bucks history.



Remembering Hall of Fame head coach Don Nelson. pic.twitter.com/45MrpqtTxX — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) October 23, 2026

Don Nelson's Milwaukee Bucks tenure changed how NBA basketball was played forever.

Positionless basketball is the name of the game in today's NBA, and few coaches influenced that shift more than Don Nelson, decades before the concept was adopted throughout the league. During his years leading the Bucks, Nelson ran much of his offense through Johnson, a 6-foot-7 forward, which was unheard of in the pros at that time. The same could be said of Paul Pressey, who at times, assumed the role of Milwaukee's de facto lead playmaker.

"Nellie would use some of the most unconventional type of approaches," Johnson explained to Dairyland Express. "We'd try different things, so that's what you see in coaching today, is just trying to exploit matchups and change the energy of the game by the different lineups that you use."

Johnson fondly remembered a matchup in Atlanta when the Bucks fell behind by 20+ points. Nelson pulled several of his starters, including Johnson, and put a small-ball lineup on the floor to draw the Hawks out of their comfort zone. Although Johnson said he and his teammates thought Nelson was "waving the white flag," Milwaukee fought its way back and ultimately won that game.

This was just one of countless instances when Nelson was ahead of the curve during his record-breaking era as steward of the Bucks franchise. But his impact extends far beyond the confines of Milwaukee, with an extensive coaching tree headlined by Del Harris and Gregg Popovich, whose own coaching tree led back to Milwaukee twice, with 2021 champion Mike Budenholzer and current head coach Taylor Jenkins.

Sure, Nelson will be remembered for his eclectic fish ties and larger-than-life personality. And the game will remember him for the Xs and Os he inspired over the years. But for Johnson, Nelson will be remembered as a great coach and a better friend who gave him a second chance in basketball after a neck injury forced him out of the league.

Johnson explained to reporters that Nelson gave him a shot to return to the league after a multi-year absence when Nellie was with the Golden State Warriors. He played the final 10 games of his NBA career with the Warriors before Nelson helped him find a role with an Italian club. That was around the time 'Ol Skool' decided it was time to call it a career, but it was that sincere care for his players and the people in his life, masked under a joke or a smile, that made Nelson such a special man and an important member of the Bucks' lineage.

"He loved the game. Loved the game, had an appreciation for the game like none other. And was a great teacher of the game," Johnson said. "He was always open to trying different things to see what worked."

In an era when more hoopers are trying to play point forward than power forward, and small-ball lineups are an everyday occurrence, it's hard to separate what's 'Nellie Ball,' from the sport is played in totality. But in Milwaukee, Nelson's legacy will be carried on forever out of respect for the man who changed not only this franchise, but the sport, and the lives of so many people around him.