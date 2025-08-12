Recent Packers QB Draft Pick Suddenly Cut by His New Team

With the second week of NFL preseason games set to get underway later this week, some NFL teams are starting to make small changes to their 90-man roster. At this point in the preseason, guys are starting to get cut, while veteran free agents and rookies are being brought in for a workout and possibly signed for a roster spot.

The Green Bay Packers are one of those teams that constantly host workouts for players to see if they are worth signing now or during the regular season.

Meanwhile, several former Green Bay players and draft picks are fighting to stick on the 53-man rosters with their respective teams. One of those ex-players is a former seventh-round pick, who just saw his opportunity taken away from him after one preseason game this summer.

#Buccaneers sign JayVian Farr, Jase McClellan, waived-injured Michael Pratt, waived Ryan Coe — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 12, 2025

Former Packers QB Michael Pratt Gets Shown the Door by Tampa Bay Buccaneers

On Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC-2 reported that former Packers quarterback Michael Pratt was waived with an injury designation.

The 23-year-old Pratt started training camp last month on the active/PUP list. The ex-Green Bay draft pick did not play in Tampa Bay’s first preseason game last weekend. The writing was likely on the wall for Pratt after the Buccaneers picked up veteran Teddy Bridgewater.

Pratt joined the Buccaneers’ practice last summer after the Packers cut him at the end of the preseason. The second-year quarterback didn’t appear in any regular-season games for the Buccaneers, despite being elevated three times to the active roster.

Packers fans thought that the former Tulane quarterback had a shot to win a job on the 53-man roster, as Sean Clifford left a lot to be desired. However, Pratt didn’t do enough. He completed 65.7 percent of his passes for 178 yards, a touchdown, and an interception.

As we all know, the Packers overhauled their quarterback room, trading for Malik Willis, while also cutting Clifford and sending him to the practice squad.

Nonetheless, it will be interesting to see what’s next for the former seventh-round pick. Given that he’s still fairly young in his career, it wouldn’t be shocking to see Pratt get a tryout in the near future once he’s healthy.

More Green Bay Packers News and Rumors: