Recent First Round Pick Is Packers' Weakest Link Before Training Camp

Like every team in the NFL, the Green Bay Packers only have so many resources to go around. And when you’ve got holes to patch, tough choices have to be made.

This offseason, the Packers decided to spend their money elsewhere and left their defensive line scraping the bottom of the barrel. That might come back to bite them.

After the season ended, Green Bay wasted no time showing defensive line coach Jason Rebrovich the door. Then they watched T.J. Slaton sign with the Bengals in free agency. As far as reinforcements? They added a couple of Day 3 draft picks and... that’s about it.

So now, the onus falls on the guys already in the building. And one name front and center is Lukas Van Ness. The problem is, he might just be the Packers’ weakest link in the trenches.

Lukas Van Ness May Be Packers' Weakest Link Heading into Training Camp

Van Ness was a high-upside pick when the Packers took him 13th overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. He looked the part—big frame, elite athletic traits—but needed time to polish his game. Fast forward two years, and the scouting report hasn’t changed much.

He’s now heading into Year 3 and has yet to carve out a consistent role. In 34 games, he hasn’t started once.

His stat line—seven sacks and 16 quarterback hits—is modest at best. That averages out to about one sack every five games and one QB hit every other week. That’s not what you want from a top-15 pick.

Van Ness is expected to battle Kingsley Enagbare for the starting edge rusher spot opposite Rashan Gary. And let’s be honest: it’d be a red flag if he doesn’t win that job outright. Enagbare is a solid player and great value as a former fifth-round pick—but he’s ideally a rotational guy, not your No. 2 pass-rusher.

If Van Ness can’t separate himself in camp, it could be a long year for Green Bay’s defense. The pass rush already lacks proven juice, and Van Ness was supposed to be the guy to help change that.

The silver lining is he's still just 24 and has plenty of time to put it all together. The Packers remain optimistic he’ll take that next step, and 2025 will be a make-or-break year in that development arc.

He’ll get every chance to prove he belongs. But if he doesn’t take the leap, Van Ness might not just be the weakest link—he could be the one who holds the whole line back.

More Green Bay Packers news and rumors: