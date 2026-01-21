Rashan Gary's Packers Exit Even Closer to Reality After Diggs' Release

The Green Bay Packers made their first cap-saving move of the offseason, parting ways with corner Trevon Diggs. It doesn't come as a surprise with Diggs opening up $14.6 million in cap space for a franchise that needs the extra flexibility after paying top-dollar contracts to both Micah Parsons and Jordan Love. This points to the fact that cap-saving decisions are likely to continue, with none as clear as with defensive end Rashan Gary. The veteran pass rusher finished the year with a respectable 7.5 sacks, but a number that doesn't tell the full story.

On Oct. 26, the edge rusher had a great game, getting a pair of sacks against the Pittsburgh Steelers. This brought Gary's sack total for the season to 7.5, while also signaling the end of his sack production for the final three months of action. Green Bay badly needed the veteran to deliver, after Micah Parsons suffered a torn ACL on Dec. 14, furthering the need for urgency from Gary. Instead, the pass rusher was unable to register a single sack the rest of the season and was a non-factor, making it clear that the team needed to move in a different direction.

According to Spotrac, the defender is a scheduled $28 million cap hit for the 2026 season. This is an insane total to pay for such an inconsistent producer while also paying Parsons. Cutting the defender after June 1 will open up an additional $19 million in cap space compared to only an $8 million dead cap hit in both the 2026 and 2027 seasons. It is worth more to Green Bay to pay the lesser total and free up money to bring in what they hope will be a more consistent answer.

Rashan Gary Should be Green Bay's Next Cut After Trevon Diggs

Adding to the case for the Packers to move on is that the cap hit for Gary is only going up with a $31 million price tag for the 2027 season. There isn't enough production to justify bringing back this expensive a piece if it isn't living up to expectations. This is a reversal of the season's first two months, when the edge rusher had 7.5 sacks and appeared to be on his way to an impressive season.

The second half collapse not only cratered his value but also likely ended his time with Green Bay altogether. It is hard to see Gary willingly taking a pay cut, and it seems even less likely if the Packers are forced to cut the defender that he will consider re-signing for a cheaper rate.

All of this adds up to the Packers having a clear roadmap to open up the needed space to bring in depth at the necessary positions. After yet another playoff flameout, there will be a sense of urgency not only to create much-needed space but to spend it wisely, giving a frustrated fan base reason to believe that the 2026 season will end differently.

More Green Bay Packers News and Rumors: