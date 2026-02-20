Rashan Gary Has High Chance of Staying in NFC North If Packers Cut Him

As NFL free agency nears, Green Bay Packers fans are wondering if Rashan Gary is destined for an offseason exit. Although the veteran pass rusher isn't a pending free agent himself, an underwhelming season combined with a large cap hit has left Gary as a potential offseason cut candidate.

According to Spotrac, cutting Gary and post-dating the move to June 1 will save $19.5 million in cap space compared to only an $8.5 million dead cap hit. After he went his last 10 games without a sack, it's easy to see why those savings might tempt the Packers. It's the reality that all teams face when a player simply isn't living up to their contract value.

However, just because Gary might end up in the unemployment line doesn't mean that the Packers have seen the last of him.

Packers' NFC North Rivals Could Be Waiting for Rashan Gary's Potential Release

Looking at the landscape of the NFC North, it wouldn't be at all surprising to see Gary cut and re-signed within the division.

Both the Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears need pass-rushing help and would offer the edge rusher a chance at revenge. Facing the Packers twice a season would be a bit tempting for a player just jettisoned by the franchise.

The Bears finished tied for the seventh-fewest sacks last season (35), making a clear need for some pass-rushing help. Although the Lions finished much higher than that (49, T-4th), Aidan Hutchinson can't do it all on his own, and with general manager Brad Holmes fighting for his job, signing Gary could buy him some time.

It wouldn't be the first time Packers fans have watched this story play out. It wasn't that long ago when Za'Darius Smith left Green Bay to join the Minnesota Vikings four years ago. His time in Minnesota didn't last long; however, Smith found himself returning to the NFC North when the Vikings traded him to the Cleveland Browns in November 2024.

NFC North pass rushers clearly love to stay in the division, and it's a mindset that Gary could easily adopt if he's cut. Thirty-seven of his 106 career appearances have come in divisional matchups, so it makes sense if he wants to join a non-Green Bay team he's familiar with.

Perhaps a contract restructure would be enough to extend Gary's time in Titletown. At the same time, a fresh start might be best for both sides, as the Packers could use the financial aid that a split would bring, while a clean slate could help Gary after a quiet end to the season.

At the end of the day, the Packers will have to accept the risk that Gary could return to the NFC North if he's released. While a move like that could come back to bite them, it might not. The 29-year-old defender isn't getting any younger, and if the end-of-season stretch is anything to judge by, his best days might be behind him.

