Rashan Gary's Big Game After Trade Buzz Should Make Up Packers' Mind

The Green Bay Packers are 4-1-1 on the season after the escaped with a 27-23 win over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 7. It was a closer game than Green Bay wanted but a win is a win and the season is far from over.

On Sunday, Packers defensive end Rashan Gary had two total tackles, including a big-time strip sack against Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett with 11 minutes left in the third quarter. It was a massive swing in Green Bay's favor, as they were down 13-6 at that point. Following the turnover, the offense put up a four-play, 44-yard drive that tied the game up 13-13.

As Zach Kruse of the Packers Wire pointed out, star pass rusher Micah Parsons had three sacks but Gary's strip sack gave the Packers a massive boost that they desperately needed. And his performance should have let the management know he should be around for the long haul.

Rashan Gary Shouldn’t Be Moved by Packers After Week 7 Performance

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that Gary is a name that he believed the San Francisco 49ers would call in to check about but Green Bay would be wise not even to entertain any talks to move him.

Gary is tied for sixth in the NFL in sacks (5.5) with 20 total tackles and five TFLs. He's also added 17 total pressures and nine hurries. According to Pro Football Focus, he has a 70.8 overall grade, 61.5 pass-rush grade, and a 76.1 run-defense grade.

Gary is a great force opposite Parsons, who has 5.5 sacks on the season himself. Moving on from Gary for draft capital or another player likely won't make them a better team, especially defensively. Having high quality pass rushers isn't easy to come by in the NFL and play a major role in securing wins. That was the case on Sunday and Green Bay understands the importance of it.

Outside of Parsons and Gary, Lukas Van Ness (1.5) and Devonte Wyatt (2) are the two other leading sack leaders on the Packers but both players are dealing with some injuries. If the Packers in fact moved on from Gary, it would only create a hole along the defensive line and put even more pressure on Parsons.

With a team that has championship hopes, the idea of moving on from the Michigan product makes no sense and his Week 7 performance against the Cardinals should close the door on any trade specualtion.

