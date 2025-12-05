Rashan Gary Already Looks Like Prime Trade Bait for Packers in Offseason



Looking at the Green Bay Packers' cap space for the 2026 season, it becomes clear that the franchise is going to need to make an offseason move. Signing Micah Parsons to a historic extension was obviously a no-brainer, but one that comes with understandable consequences. Near the top of this list is the fact that you cannot afford to pay Rashan Gary and Parsons top-dollar at the same position. Gary is scheduled to be a $28 million cap hit for the 2026 season, a number that far exceeds the value of the veteran edge rusher



However, the Packers have an obvious solution in a league that is always desperate for capable pass rushers. Trading away Gary and drafting or signing a cheaper option at the position would likely make the roster deeper and far more sustainable. Trading the defender frees up nearly $20 million in 2026 cap space and $22 million in cap space for the 2027 season.



All of this paints a clear picture as to why the Packers would consider moving on from the pass rusher in favor of adding another piece, as well as freeing up cap space to address other positions. Green Bay's defensive line is going to be naturally elevated by Parsons, who you're already paying top dollar for. It simply makes far too much sense to turn the page from Gary.



Packers Likely to Consider Parting Ways with Rashan Gary in 2026 Offseason



The pass rusher already has 7.5 sacks on the season, matching his total from 2024, giving the veteran a great chance to end the year in double-digits. Considering the continual shortage of pass rushers throughout the league, it makes sense for Green Bay to attempt to cash in on this now.

To be clear, this isn't a shot at Gary or Green Bay moving on due to a failure to add value. Rather, this is a simple cap trade that should happen based on what you're paying Parsons and Gary combined. With a young and talented roster, the Packers must be careful how they manage the cap over the next two seasons. Getting in over their heads by overpaying at one position can be easily avoided by choosing to trade Gary after a great season.



Green Bay is likely to at least entertain offers over the first weeks of the offseason. No matter how the season plays out, the Packers must create a bit of cap space, and this is a straightforward path to accomplish just that.



For Gary, it would be a chance to be considered a primary pass-rushing option once again on a team and perhaps land an extension. Making it clear that a move at the end of the season could be in the best interest of both sides.

