Rams CB Now a Serious Consideration for Packers in Free Agency

Sean McVay may have done his close friend Matt LaFleur a favor. The Los Angeles Rams just acquired star cornerback Trent McDuffie, meaning that they might not be interested in keeping impending free agent Roger McCreary in town much longer.

The Rams acquired the former Tennessee Titans cornerback and a conditional 2026 sixth-round pick midway through last season in exchange for a conditional 2026 fifth-round pick. After a rather underwhelming stay in Los Angeles, McCreary is now going to be a free agent, and with McDuffie likely taking his starting spot, the defender is all but guaranteed to test the open market. As such, the Packers shouldn't bat an eye to get him on the phone.

Roger McCreary Presents an Intriguing Choice for the Packers

According to Spotrac, McCreary is projected to sign a two-year contract worth $12.34 million, with an average annual value of roughly $6.2 million. According to Over The Cap, the Packers are currently $5 million over the salary cap. While they're still expected to make some moves to get under that number, they will probably favor cheaper signings. McCreary's projected deal is reasonable, especially given his production, and should make him an option that Brian Gutekunst and the front office at least consider adding to the fold.

While not the biggest name in the market, McCreary had a decent season in 2025. Pro Football Focus gave him an overall grade of 69.2, which ranked 27th among 114 eligible cornerbacks. He also ranked 29th with a coverage grade of 69.7, and was slightly above-average against the run with a grade of 63.7, ranking 45th. On top of that, he managed to make an impact as a pass rusher, logging five total pressures and even one sack.

Despite those solid advanced statistics from PFF, McCreary didn't play much when he joined the Rams, seeing the field on defense for just 38 total snaps after being acquired. In fact, McCreary saw more action with the special teams unit than the defense in every contest he suited up for, outside of Week 17, where his snap count was 26 on defense to just 12 on special teams.

In the three games where McCreary saw the field on defense, the corner gave up just two catches for 14 yards on three targets. All in all, he allowed seven yards per completion with an opposing passer rating of 77.1 in his time with Sean McVay's team. The acquisition of McDuffie, though, signals that McCreary was more of a rent-a-player than a long-term piece in Los Angeles, which is enough for Green Bay to take a likely low-cost swing.

The Packers' cornerback position was one of their glaring weakness this season. Keisean Nixon is a better special teams contributor than a defensive player, and prized 2025 free agent signing Nate Hobbs didn't do much to alleviate the team's woes, either. Only Carrington Valentine gave them above-average play at cornerback, and they don't have much depth to find a solution in the building.

Jonathan Gannon will take the reins from Jeff Hafley as the new defensive coordinator, and limiting explosive plays will be at the top of his priority list. McCreary's days in Sunny California look over, and with LaFleur having a direct line to McVay, the Packers might get some priceless intel on a low-risk/high-reward pickup.

