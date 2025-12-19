Quay Walker's Packers Future Still Uncertain with Time Running Out

Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker's future depends on what happens for the franchise over the next month. In light of recent events, GM Brian Gutekunst may not be rushing to extend his big-money free agents.

Especially one who has been exposed this season for being too one-dimensional -- unbelievably good at stopping the run, but a welcome target for opposing passing attacks because of his futility in both man and zone coverage. Walker has eight "stuffs" this season behind the line of scrimmage and 1.5 sacks in 2025. He also had an 85.2% completion rate and a passer rating of 109.8 for the 2024 season.

The next three weeks of the regular season, followed by the NFC playoffs, could seemingly go any which way after a season-ending injury to EDGE rusher Micah Parsons and top receiver Christian Watson's continued injury issues. If they are not healthy, the Packers could be a sitting duck in the postseason.

This only further complicates what Walker's true value to this team currently is, and should be, moving forward. If that's the case, does the front office continue to invest in players like Walker, who set the tone for this era of Packers football as a highly skilled, but not complete, player?

Quay Walker Could Benefit From Christian Watson Not Getting the Max

Watson's future is one of the biggest questions to be answered this offseason. He was signed to a sizable one-year extension on somewhat of a prove-it deal. He's proven it on the field, with an 87.3 PFF receiving grade that ranks No. 5 at his position.

That grade comes from averaging 17.2 yards per catch (481 receiving yards on 28 receptions). Watson has been versatile when on the field, but he is injury-prone. If the Packers ding him on the latter, Walker could potentially benefit.

It depends on what the team does in the offseason with Watson, but perhaps Walker could continue getting paid for the one thing he does at an elite level. And a skill the team can't afford to be without. With Walker on the field, the explosive run rate is 5.2%, but without him, it's 11.1%. He's also missing just 2.1% of his run tackles, via TitletownTalks.

The secondary's troubles make one wonder if investing in more iffy pass coverage is the best move. A little bit of quality drafting could shore up the secondary, though. The Philadelphia Eagles just had cornerbacks Cooper DeJean and Quinyon Mitchell starting during their Super Bowl LIX run this past February. Skilled, young players are more than capable of getting the job done with the right coaching and talent around them.

It's not ideal, but familiarity is what will move this franchise closer to its goal of winning its first title in over a decade and a half, especially in the trenches.

Of course, if the Packers win it all, all bets are off, and everyone is getting their money. Walker included. The margins are thinner now because of injuries, though.

More Green Bay Packers News and Rumors: