Pundits continuing to hand Packers clear NFC North motivation

It is easy to argue that the Green Bay Packers were the top team in the NFC early in the 2025 season before injuries derailed their attempts to hold onto the NFC North. This has led to an offseason full of potential motivation as pundits have consistently doubted Green Bay's offseason decisions and whether or not the Packers would be able to compete in a crowded NFC. This doubt continued this past week with FS1's First Things First debuting this season's tiers.

Green Bay found itself ranked firmly in the top half of the league but below both the Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears. It is a continued challenge for an organization that has often been the class of the division over the last decade. Having the stability of coaching and quarterback that Green Bay offers would seem to invite a higher level of respect.

Perhaps it can be argued that the Bears should be ranked in front of Green Bay based simply on last season's results. However, the Lions are coming off missing the playoffs and failing on a level that should push Green Bay easily ahead of a team facing clear defensive concerns.

For the Packers, it simply serves as yet another example in a long year of disrespect. Despite being the most accomplished team in the division in recent years, it seems there is no shortage of doubt that the franchise is going to continue to compete at the top of the NFC North.

Packers Fans Cannot Help but Grow Frustrated with Consistent Offseason Disrespect

If there is one upside to Green Bay being consistently doubted, it is the ability for the roster and coaching staff to highlight it as a motivator. Being able to take on the role of the underdog is a welcome change for a team that has often been the hunted in the division due to their consistency and ability to have a high level of stability at the quarterback position.

This hasn't changed, and yet pundits throughout the league seem content to doubt Jordan Love and the team as a whole. Fans don't have to search hard to find doubt and can weaponize it to help gain a small mental edge in an incredibly loaded division.

No question, this FS1 ranking is yet another example of doubting a team that has proven time and time again that betting against them is unlikely to end well.